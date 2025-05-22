News Woman taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at Stonehaven Harbour Coastguard, police and ambulance crews were all called. By Chris Cromar May 22 2025, 1:35 pm May 22 2025, 1:35 pm Share Woman taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at Stonehaven Harbour Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6762770/woman-taken-hospital-stonehaven-harbour/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident took place at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. A woman has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the water at Stonehaven Harbour on Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 7pm last night in the Aberdeenshire town, the with Coastguard receiving reports of a “female in the water”. An inshore lifeboat from Stonehaven and a Montrose Coastguard boat were sent to the scene. Coastguard confirmed that the woman “left the scene in an ambulance”. Police said 999 crews had responded to “concern for a person”. A drone exercise was scheduled to take place near Dunnottar Castle cliffs last night. The incident at the harbour was unrelated.
