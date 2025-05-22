Woman taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at Stonehaven Harbour

A woman has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the water at Stonehaven Harbour on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 7pm last night in the Aberdeenshire town, the with Coastguard receiving reports of a “female in the water”.

An inshore lifeboat from Stonehaven and a Montrose Coastguard boat were sent to the scene.

Coastguard confirmed that the woman “left the scene in an ambulance”.

Police said 999 crews had responded to “concern for a person”.

A drone exercise was scheduled to take place near Dunnottar Castle cliffs last night.

The incident at the harbour was unrelated.