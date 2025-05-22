Culprits sought after ‘extremely risky’ fire in Buckie grassland

An investigation into a wilful fire-raising incident is under way in Moray.

Police confirmed they are treating a fire at a grassy area in Buckie as deliberate.

It happened to the rear of Alba Road in the town at around 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Constable Taylor from Keith Police Station said: “Outdoor fires are extremely risky, especially at time of the year.

“The grass and vegetation is extremely dry due to the lack of rain.

“This fire was in close proximity of properties and fields which are busy with members of the public enjoying the recent good weather.”

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3048 of May 21.

Alternatively it can be reported anonymously through charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.