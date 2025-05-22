Who will go to the ball in Aberdeen? Top Scots actors joining panto favourite Alan McHugh at HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who will go to the ball in Aberdeen? Top Scots actors joining panto favourite Alan McHugh at HMT

A Strictly winner plays a leading role in this year’s production of Cinderella.

By Ellie Milne
Alan McHugh as panto dame
Alan McHugh is returning for his 21st panto in Aberdeen. Image: APA.

Two top Scottish actors will be spending the festive season on stage in Aberdeen.

They headline the cast for this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT), which has been announced today.

The production of Cinderella will start on Saturday November 29, and runs until Sunday January 4.

Joe McFadden, best known for playing Raf di Lucca in Holby City, will be stepping into the role of Prince Charming.

Joe McFadden as Prince Charming
Joe McFadden will play Prince Charming in Cinderella. Image: APA.

As the 2017 winner of Strictly Come Dancing, audiences will expect to see McFadden don his dancing shoes – and burst into a song or two in true panto fashion.

The actor, also known for his roles in Take the High Road and Heartbeat, will be joined by Dawn Steele.

Audience favourites in cast of Cinderella at HMT

Steele is returning to Aberdeen, after a stint in the locally-filmed Granite Harbour, to portray Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

She is known for playing Lexie MacDonald in BBC’s Monarch of the Glen and Dr Annie Jandhu in River City.

Dawn Steele as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella
Dawn Steele will take to the HMT stage as the Fairy Godmother. Image: APA.

Most recently, she was award-nominated for her role of Stella Quinn in the eighth series of Shetland.

Once again, the HMT panto will be written and directed by Alan McHugh, who will also return as the much-loved dame.

This year he will play Baroness Heifer McHardup, alongside HMT stalwart Paul J Corrigan as Buttons.

Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam is also returning in the title role of Cinderella.

Cinderella cast
The cast of this year’s panto at HMT, Cinderella. Image: APA.

Completing the cast are returning star Julie Coombe and acclaimed performer Helen Logan, who will team up as the wicked sisters.

Audiences have been told to expect all the traditional Aberdeen panto ingredients – laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery and costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Tickets for Cinderella can be booked now via the APA website, by calling 01224 641122 or at the box office.

