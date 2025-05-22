Who will go to the ball in Aberdeen? Top Scots actors joining panto favourite Alan McHugh at HMT

Two top Scottish actors will be spending the festive season on stage in Aberdeen.

They headline the cast for this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT), which has been announced today.

The production of Cinderella will start on Saturday November 29, and runs until Sunday January 4.

Joe McFadden, best known for playing Raf di Lucca in Holby City, will be stepping into the role of Prince Charming.

As the 2017 winner of Strictly Come Dancing, audiences will expect to see McFadden don his dancing shoes – and burst into a song or two in true panto fashion.

The actor, also known for his roles in Take the High Road and Heartbeat, will be joined by Dawn Steele.

Audience favourites in cast of Cinderella at HMT

Steele is returning to Aberdeen, after a stint in the locally-filmed Granite Harbour, to portray Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

She is known for playing Lexie MacDonald in BBC’s Monarch of the Glen and Dr Annie Jandhu in River City.

Most recently, she was award-nominated for her role of Stella Quinn in the eighth series of Shetland.

Once again, the HMT panto will be written and directed by Alan McHugh, who will also return as the much-loved dame.

This year he will play Baroness Heifer McHardup, alongside HMT stalwart Paul J Corrigan as Buttons.

Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam is also returning in the title role of Cinderella.

Completing the cast are returning star Julie Coombe and acclaimed performer Helen Logan, who will team up as the wicked sisters.

Audiences have been told to expect all the traditional Aberdeen panto ingredients – laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery and costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Tickets for Cinderella can be booked now via the APA website, by calling 01224 641122 or at the box office.