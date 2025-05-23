In pictures: City centre businesses don Aberdeen colours ahead of Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: City centre businesses don Aberdeen colours ahead of Scottish Cup final

The Granite City has been given a red and white makeover ahead of Saturday's game.

By Jamie Sinclair
Red and white scarf around stag outside pub
The Stag has given their mascot a Dons makeover. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Granite City has been decked out in red and white ahead of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Businesses in the city centre are flying flags and modelling strips to show support for the Dons.

Fans will be out in their thousands at Hampden this weekend, so prominent shops, barbers and pubs are making sure the occasion is also marked at home. 

Hopefully, the whole city will be a sea of red and white post-match with a victory parade for the Dons.

Foundry have indulged even further into Dons colours than usual. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Here are just some of the businesses donning red and white:

Attic goes retro to support Aberdeen in Scottish Cup

Kyle McDonald and Chris Mann outside Attic Clothing. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Chris Mann, who works at Attic Clothing on Union Street, said: “There’s definitely been a buzz with customers.

“We got the Willie Miller tops back in stock, which have been so popular.

“I’m chuffed with how our display is looking, too.

Attic are showing their support for the club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“A lot of the shirts featured are from my personal collection, and we even managed to get hold of a load of old programmes too.

“It’s great to just get involved with something like this, and we’ll be cheering on the Dons all the way.”

Gios at La Lombarda flies the red and white flags high

Gios at La Lombarda are decked out in red and white flags. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Chantal Necchi, from Gios at La Lombarda, said: “My kids are going along to the final, so I wanted to get involved in some way.

“I know someone at Pittodrie, and they helped us out with the flags and I’m really happy with how it turned out.

“If we get a victory parade, the bus should head past us which will be really special.”

The Wig are also taking part in the cup festivities. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Inflatable sheep prove popular with Signature shoppers

Conor Wallace from Signature menswear said: “People have been stopping by, taking photos in the window, which has been great.

“The sheep have been kept well inflated, everyone has been wanting a picture.

Signature 2 on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We’ve had such a good response. We didn’t have a lot of red items but we gambled and asked our suppliers to get some more in.

“They’ve proved really popular and we have limited sizes remaining.”

The red shirts have been proving popular this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr Dun has fans looking sharp for the final

Cammy Morrison from Mr Dun Barbers said: “I’ve definitely had more football chat than normal this last week, which is difficult to do!

“It seems whether people are into football or not, they are speaking about the game and the vibe it brings to the city in the build-up.

Mr Dun has been flooded with supporters ahead of the weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Working right in the city centre, we can really see that.

“The people I’ve spoken to all seem keen to make a day of it regardless of the result, so they have been in getting their fresh haircuts in preparation.

Nandos on Belmont Street have put up Aberdeen decorations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I’ve supported the dons my entire life, so when I saw the club teaming up with the city to paint the town red, I was all over the idea, any excuse to wear a Dons top to work.

“What will be will be on Saturday, but if you can’t be optimistic going down to see your team in a final, what’s the point in loving football?

“Anything can happen.”

