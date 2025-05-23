In pictures: City centre businesses don Aberdeen colours ahead of Scottish Cup final

The Granite City has been decked out in red and white ahead of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Businesses in the city centre are flying flags and modelling strips to show support for the Dons.

Fans will be out in their thousands at Hampden this weekend, so prominent shops, barbers and pubs are making sure the occasion is also marked at home.

Hopefully, the whole city will be a sea of red and white post-match with a victory parade for the Dons.

Here are just some of the businesses donning red and white:

Attic goes retro to support Aberdeen in Scottish Cup

Chris Mann, who works at Attic Clothing on Union Street, said: “There’s definitely been a buzz with customers.

“We got the Willie Miller tops back in stock, which have been so popular.

“I’m chuffed with how our display is looking, too.

“A lot of the shirts featured are from my personal collection, and we even managed to get hold of a load of old programmes too.

“It’s great to just get involved with something like this, and we’ll be cheering on the Dons all the way.”

Gios at La Lombarda flies the red and white flags high

Chantal Necchi, from Gios at La Lombarda, said: “My kids are going along to the final, so I wanted to get involved in some way.

“I know someone at Pittodrie, and they helped us out with the flags and I’m really happy with how it turned out.

“If we get a victory parade, the bus should head past us which will be really special.”

Inflatable sheep prove popular with Signature shoppers

Conor Wallace from Signature menswear said: “People have been stopping by, taking photos in the window, which has been great.

“The sheep have been kept well inflated, everyone has been wanting a picture.

“We’ve had such a good response. We didn’t have a lot of red items but we gambled and asked our suppliers to get some more in.

“They’ve proved really popular and we have limited sizes remaining.”

Mr Dun has fans looking sharp for the final

Cammy Morrison from Mr Dun Barbers said: “I’ve definitely had more football chat than normal this last week, which is difficult to do!

“It seems whether people are into football or not, they are speaking about the game and the vibe it brings to the city in the build-up.

“Working right in the city centre, we can really see that.

“The people I’ve spoken to all seem keen to make a day of it regardless of the result, so they have been in getting their fresh haircuts in preparation.

“I’ve supported the dons my entire life, so when I saw the club teaming up with the city to paint the town red, I was all over the idea, any excuse to wear a Dons top to work.

“What will be will be on Saturday, but if you can’t be optimistic going down to see your team in a final, what’s the point in loving football?

“Anything can happen.”