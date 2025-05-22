A92 blocked for two hours after crash at Bridge of Muchalls

Drivers faced disruption on the A92 following a crash at Bridge of Muchalls.

The incident took place southbound on the Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at about 1pm on Thursday.

It is understood that a vehicle overturned in the crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene to assist.

Traffic Scotland encouraged drivers heading southbound to find an alternative route until the road was cleared.

Stagecoach confirmed their services were affected for about two hours.

A social media statement confirmed services heading south would not be able to cover the Newtonhill area.

The road reopened to all traffic by 3pm.