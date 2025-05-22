Public told to avoid parts of River Don and Aberdeen beach after sewage leak

Pedestrians and cyclists have been asked to avoid the Mugiemoss side of Persley Bridge in Aberdeen due to a raw sewage leak.

A video shared online shows a sewage pipe has burst and is gushing into the River Don.

The waste is making its way downstream.

People are being asked to avoid going into the river at the bridge, which connects Danestone and Mugiemoss.

Aberdeen City Council has also advised the public to avoid the River Don at Seaton and the Donmouth area of Aberdeen beach.

Sepa is also aware of the incident.

An update shared by the local authority on Thursday afternoon confirmed the raw sewage leak has now been stopped by Scottish Water.

Clean-up of the area is now under way.

The owner of surf school Scot Surf – which is located at Donmouth – has had to cancel weekend classes.

Campbell Scott told The Press and Journal: “It’s not good and it will affect operations.

“We will cancel everything that’s on.”