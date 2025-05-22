Public told to avoid parts of River Don and Aberdeen beach after sewage leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Public told to avoid parts of River Don and Aberdeen beach after sewage leak

Pedestrians and cyclists have also been warned to avoid the Muggiemoss side of the Persley Bridge.

By Chris Cromar
Raw sewage on road.
The council has warned of raw sewage on the road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Pedestrians and cyclists have been asked to avoid the Mugiemoss side of Persley Bridge in Aberdeen due to a raw sewage leak.

A video shared online shows a sewage pipe has burst and is gushing into the River Don.

The waste is making its way downstream.

Looking east down the River Don from Persley Bridge.
Looking east down the River Don from Persley Bridge where sewage has leaked. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

People are being asked to avoid going into the river at the bridge, which connects Danestone and Mugiemoss.

Aberdeen City Council has also advised the public to avoid the River Don at Seaton and the Donmouth area of Aberdeen beach.

Sepa is also aware of the incident.

An update shared by the local authority on Thursday afternoon confirmed the raw sewage leak has now been stopped by Scottish Water.

Clean-up of the area is now under way.

Persely Bridge
Pedestrians and cyclists have been asked to avoid the Persley Bridge area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The owner of surf school Scot Surf – which is located at Donmouth – has had to cancel weekend classes.

Campbell Scott told The Press and Journal: “It’s not good and it will affect operations.

“We will cancel everything that’s on.”

Conversation