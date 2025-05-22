Security drafted in to prevent vandals and firebugs from damaging empty Aberdeen M&S store

Safety concerns and fire risks have prompted Marks and Spencer to bring in security to guard the former store in Aberdeen city centre.

The retailer’s former flagship store in the Granite City shuttered on May 3 after it was previously slated to close in the summer.

M&S recently opened their newly refurbished Union Square store, prompting the closure of St Nicholas Street.

The building features prominently in the city centre and there are concerns it could be the target of vandals and firebugs since it is now empty.

According to correspondence with Aberdeen MSP Liam Kerr, M&S is currently in the process of stripping out the store.

Once finished, the derelict building will be handed over to a private security firm which will be responsible for helping deter damage to the building.

Security brought in to guard M&S store

M&S confirmed to Mr Kerr that the security firm will take over in mid-July.

Head of external affairs at M&S, Adam Hawksbee, writes: “We have engaged HTC, a specialist vacant property management company.

“They will assume full responsibility for the site in mid-July following the completion of strip-out works currently being undertaken.

“Prior to this handover, security measures are in place.

“HTC will implement comprehensive security protocols to protect the building from vandalism and mitigate fire risks.”

Mr Kerr said that due to the building size it presented “significant fire and vandalism risks”.

He likened the possible damage to the M&S store to that of Broadford Works, which has suffered repeated attacks over the years.

He added: “The M&S was once the heartbeat of Aberdeen.

“It’s now vital new owners can be found to align with the redevelopment of Union Street and the Aberdeen Market.”

M&S has now appointed Savills to market the building.

They describe it as one of the “most prominent” retail properties in Aberdeen city centre and one that is available for a variety of different uses.