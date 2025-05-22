Woman charged for carrying ‘offensive weapon’ in Elgin town centre

A woman has been charged for being in possession of an offensive weapon in Elgin’s town centre.

Police were called to the area near the Royal Mail delivery office at around 4.10pm on Monday.

Two police vehicles were on the scene and officers were spotted outside the delivery office building.

The woman, who is 38-years-old, was also charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

A police spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and being in possession of an offensive weapon on High Street, Elgin, at around 4.10pm on Monday, May 19.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”