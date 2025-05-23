Can you park on the cobbles outside Countesswells Road Co-op?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can you park on the cobbles outside Countesswells Road Co-op?

We ask Aberdeen City Council what exactly is happening with an area that has been used for parking for years.

By Ross Hempseed
Cars parked on the cobbles on Countesswells Road.
For years the cobbles outside the shops on Countesswells Road have given drivers a place to park.

But recent changes to the law on pavement parking have left many confused and some out of pocket.

Located on Countesswells Road, the “cobbles” has space for around nine cars directly outside local shops.

These include the Co-op – with its Post Office – a pet store, a hairdresser, a fishmonger, and the Figment coffee shop.

But while the cobbles are a well-known, heavily used and convenient place for people popping in and out of the shops, they have recently become a headaches for drivers.

That’s because of the new law surrounding pavement parking, which came into force in Aberdeen in July 2024.

Drivers who park their vehicles on pavements could face penalties up to £100, reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks.

However, many drivers are unaware the cobbles are in fact classed as pavement and drivers parking on them currently run the risk of being slapped with a fine.

Drivers face £100 fines for pavement parking

One shop worker told The Press and Journal she had received a fine last year for parking on the cobbles but was able to appeal it successfully.

Many businesses said there was either a lack of or confusing guidance over the cobbles.

Cars parked on the cobbles. There are no signs to warn drivers they are currently classed as “pavement” and they could be ticketed. Image: DC Thomson.

According to one business owner, the whole situation has left them confused and reluctant to give out advice to customers about whether they can or cannot park on the cobbles.

They said a traffic warden appeared last weekend to notify drivers they could not park on the cobbles.

Another shop worker said: “The changes will have a massive impact on business.

“It’s not very clear though that the cobbles are pavement.

“They are always full of cars.

“Customers will definitely be caught out.”

What is the council saying?

Aberdeen City Council says that at present if you park on the cobbles you run the risk of being fined £100 in accordance with the pavement parking law.

On a visit by the Press and Journal this week, however, it was clear that drivers did not know this, as several cars were parked on the cobbles.

And as the cobbles are classed as pavement, it is understood there is no requirement for signage that could help warn/deter drivers.

Resident and councillor Martin Greig said parking on the cobbles has been “accepted for many years” and he is keen for parking to be permitted there again.

He said: “The businesses depend on customers having convenient places to park.

“I hope the council will remove the ban at this location as soon as possible.”

People park on the cobbles and beside them due to the lack of yellow lines.
And that could happen, as the council is actively looking into an exemption for the cobbles.

A spokesperson said: “An exemption order is currently being proposed for this section of pavement.

“The statutory consultation has been completed and a public consultation is to be held in the next few weeks.

“If no objection is received after the consultation period, an order will be made to exempt this pavement.”

Mr Greig added: “The sooner the council allows parking to happen the better.

“I very much regret the upset and inconvenience that is being caused locally.

“It is unfair when struggling businesses have to deal with problems and difficulty inflicted on their customers.”

Conversation