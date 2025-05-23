Can you park on the cobbles outside Countesswells Road Co-op?

For years the cobbles outside the shops on Countesswells Road have given drivers a place to park.

But recent changes to the law on pavement parking have left many confused and some out of pocket.

Located on Countesswells Road, the “cobbles” has space for around nine cars directly outside local shops.

These include the Co-op – with its Post Office – a pet store, a hairdresser, a fishmonger, and the Figment coffee shop.

But while the cobbles are a well-known, heavily used and convenient place for people popping in and out of the shops, they have recently become a headaches for drivers.

That’s because of the new law surrounding pavement parking, which came into force in Aberdeen in July 2024.

Drivers who park their vehicles on pavements could face penalties up to £100, reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks.

However, many drivers are unaware the cobbles are in fact classed as pavement and drivers parking on them currently run the risk of being slapped with a fine.

Drivers face £100 fines for pavement parking

One shop worker told The Press and Journal she had received a fine last year for parking on the cobbles but was able to appeal it successfully.

Many businesses said there was either a lack of or confusing guidance over the cobbles.

According to one business owner, the whole situation has left them confused and reluctant to give out advice to customers about whether they can or cannot park on the cobbles.

They said a traffic warden appeared last weekend to notify drivers they could not park on the cobbles.

Another shop worker said: “The changes will have a massive impact on business.

“It’s not very clear though that the cobbles are pavement.

“They are always full of cars.

“Customers will definitely be caught out.”

What is the council saying?

Aberdeen City Council says that at present if you park on the cobbles you run the risk of being fined £100 in accordance with the pavement parking law.

On a visit by the Press and Journal this week, however, it was clear that drivers did not know this, as several cars were parked on the cobbles.

And as the cobbles are classed as pavement, it is understood there is no requirement for signage that could help warn/deter drivers.

Resident and councillor Martin Greig said parking on the cobbles has been “accepted for many years” and he is keen for parking to be permitted there again.

He said: “The businesses depend on customers having convenient places to park.

“I hope the council will remove the ban at this location as soon as possible.”

And that could happen, as the council is actively looking into an exemption for the cobbles.

A spokesperson said: “An exemption order is currently being proposed for this section of pavement.

“The statutory consultation has been completed and a public consultation is to be held in the next few weeks.

“If no objection is received after the consultation period, an order will be made to exempt this pavement.”

Mr Greig added: “The sooner the council allows parking to happen the better.

“I very much regret the upset and inconvenience that is being caused locally.

“It is unfair when struggling businesses have to deal with problems and difficulty inflicted on their customers.”