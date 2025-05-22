Wins for The Press and Journal at prestigious 46th Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wins for The Press and Journal at prestigious 46th Scottish Press Awards

The annual awards ceremony and dinner were held in Glasgow on Thursday.

By Ross Hempseed
Bryan Rutherford was among the recipients. Image: Scottish Press Awards.
The Press and Journal has been recognised at a national awards ceremony celebrating some of the best work in Scotland.

The Scottish Press Awards showcase the journalistic talent working in local, regional and national news across Scotland.

Trophies for the 46th event was handed out during an awards ceremony and dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Thursday evening.

The first to scoop a prize was Sean Wallace who took home Sports Journalist of the Year.

Sean Wallace won Sport Journalist of the Year. Image: Scottish Press Awards.

Another award for the P&J team was Specialist Reporter of the Year which was awarded to Bryan Rutherford.

Bryan Rutherford won two awards at the 46th Scottish Press Awards. Image: Scottish Press Awards.

Bryan also won Regional Journalist of the Year with colleague Dale Haslam finishing runner-up.

And to finish off a hat trick of awards on the night, Bryan also took home Journalist of the Year.

The Press and Journal also took home the award for Front Page of the Year, with editor Craig Walker accepting the award.

Other recognitions included Keith Findlay who came runner-up for Financial/Business Journalist of the Year and Lindsay Bruce for the Nicola Barry Award.

The Press and Journal also came runner-up for Campaign of the Year with the P&J Community Fund helping charities across the north and north-east.

Other DC Thomson publications enjoyed success with The Sunday Post taking home the award for Campaign of the Year.

Craig Walker accepts the award for Front Page of the Year. Image: Scottish Press Awards.

Editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker said: “Last year was an exceptional year for The Press and Journal for so many reasons and I was delighted for us to receive 14 nominations at the Scottish Press Awards.

“Winning five awards and being highly commended in another four tonight gives us a further boost on top of knowing we are producing stories which champion and campaign for our communities.

“Our newsroom has evolved in a major way in recent years but at the heart of everything we do are the communities we serve, and have done for more than 275 years, across the north and north-east.

“Congratulations to Bryan and Sean for winning the top awards in their categories. Bryan’s achievement tonight was particularly impressive as he took home three awards, including the prestigious journalist of the year prize.

“I’m also delighted for Keith, Dale and Lindsay who were highly commended. My thanks extends to everyone in our newsroom as our success tonight really is a team effort.”

