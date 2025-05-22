Wins for The Press and Journal at prestigious 46th Scottish Press Awards

The Press and Journal has been recognised at a national awards ceremony celebrating some of the best work in Scotland.

The Scottish Press Awards showcase the journalistic talent working in local, regional and national news across Scotland.

Trophies for the 46th event was handed out during an awards ceremony and dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Thursday evening.

The first to scoop a prize was Sean Wallace who took home Sports Journalist of the Year.

Another award for the P&J team was Specialist Reporter of the Year which was awarded to Bryan Rutherford.

Bryan also won Regional Journalist of the Year with colleague Dale Haslam finishing runner-up.

And to finish off a hat trick of awards on the night, Bryan also took home Journalist of the Year.

The Press and Journal also took home the award for Front Page of the Year, with editor Craig Walker accepting the award.

Other recognitions included Keith Findlay who came runner-up for Financial/Business Journalist of the Year and Lindsay Bruce for the Nicola Barry Award.

The Press and Journal also came runner-up for Campaign of the Year with the P&J Community Fund helping charities across the north and north-east.

Other DC Thomson publications enjoyed success with The Sunday Post taking home the award for Campaign of the Year.

Editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker said: “Last year was an exceptional year for The Press and Journal for so many reasons and I was delighted for us to receive 14 nominations at the Scottish Press Awards.

“Winning five awards and being highly commended in another four tonight gives us a further boost on top of knowing we are producing stories which champion and campaign for our communities.

“Our newsroom has evolved in a major way in recent years but at the heart of everything we do are the communities we serve, and have done for more than 275 years, across the north and north-east.

“Congratulations to Bryan and Sean for winning the top awards in their categories. Bryan’s achievement tonight was particularly impressive as he took home three awards, including the prestigious journalist of the year prize.

“I’m also delighted for Keith, Dale and Lindsay who were highly commended. My thanks extends to everyone in our newsroom as our success tonight really is a team effort.”