Emergency crews called to fire in Bucksburn

Emergency services have extinguished a fire near Bucksburn police station this evening.

The fire was first reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at 6.44pm on Thursday, May 22.

The fire service has deployed two appliances to the scene, which is understood to be at a group of garages on Miltonfold Court behind the Bucksburn police station.

One eyewitness says they could see thick black smoke in the area.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly before leaving the scene at 8.30pm.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

