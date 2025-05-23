Under fire Inverness care home makes complaint against inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Under fire Inverness care home makes complaint against inspectors

Bosses at Castlehill say the Care Inspectorate showed a "lack of objectivity" and breached protocols in its most recent inspection report.

By Michelle Henderson
Castlehill care home.
Castlehill Care Home in Inverness was served with an improvement notice this week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Operators of an Inverness care home have lodged a formal complaint against the inspectors threatening to close it down.

Castlehill says the Care Inspectorate’s staff have shown “a lack of objectivity” in their criticism of its services.

The care home – which says it is “committed” to the highest standards – was served with an urgent improvement notice this week.

Inspectors raised what they said were “serious and significant concerns” over the well-being of residents.

They gave the home just two months to address the issues and avoid the risk of potential closure.

Operators at Castlehill hit back, stressing there are “two sides” to the story.

And they have now taken taken matters further by lodging a complaint.

They claim a “lack of objectivity” and “breaches of protocol”.

A spokesperson for Morar Living, which operates Castlehill Care Home, said: “We have submitted a formal complaint to the Care Inspectorate regarding the inspection carried out at Castlehill Care Home from April 27 to May 7 this year.

“We have significant concerns regarding the lack of objectivity of the inspection team and breaches of protocol with regard to the inspection process and activity subsequent to the inspection.

“We remain committed to the highest standards of care for our residents with a laser focus on wellbeing.”

Inspectors set out list of improvements for Inverness care home

During a recent inspection of the Caulfield Road home, inspectors identified several changes that need to be made.

Staff have been told to improve residents’ “health, safety and well-being” by putting them at the centre of their care.

Concerns were also raised about the administration of mediation and the recording of people’s needs.

And there were concerns about the number of properly trained staff available at any one time.

Responding to the complaint, the Care Inspectorate directed us to their previous statement.

It read: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents of Castlehill Care Home in Inverness.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and well-being of those experiencing care.

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”

