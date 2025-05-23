Under fire Inverness care home makes complaint against inspectors

Operators of an Inverness care home have lodged a formal complaint against the inspectors threatening to close it down.

Castlehill says the Care Inspectorate’s staff have shown “a lack of objectivity” in their criticism of its services.

The care home – which says it is “committed” to the highest standards – was served with an urgent improvement notice this week.

Inspectors raised what they said were “serious and significant concerns” over the well-being of residents.

They gave the home just two months to address the issues and avoid the risk of potential closure.

Operators at Castlehill hit back, stressing there are “two sides” to the story.

And they have now taken taken matters further by lodging a complaint.

They claim a “lack of objectivity” and “breaches of protocol”.

A spokesperson for Morar Living, which operates Castlehill Care Home, said: “We have submitted a formal complaint to the Care Inspectorate regarding the inspection carried out at Castlehill Care Home from April 27 to May 7 this year.

“We have significant concerns regarding the lack of objectivity of the inspection team and breaches of protocol with regard to the inspection process and activity subsequent to the inspection.

“We remain committed to the highest standards of care for our residents with a laser focus on wellbeing.”

Inspectors set out list of improvements for Inverness care home

During a recent inspection of the Caulfield Road home, inspectors identified several changes that need to be made.

Staff have been told to improve residents’ “health, safety and well-being” by putting them at the centre of their care.

Concerns were also raised about the administration of mediation and the recording of people’s needs.

And there were concerns about the number of properly trained staff available at any one time.

Responding to the complaint, the Care Inspectorate directed us to their previous statement.

It read: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents of Castlehill Care Home in Inverness.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and well-being of those experiencing care.

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”