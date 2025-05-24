Free meals for three months: Aberdeen University can make it happen – as long as you’re willing to eat LOTS OF FISH

Would you like to have free fish-based meals for three months? With the help of Aberdeen University, you can.

The university is hoping to underline the benefit of eating more of our local catch as part of a new project.

Lucky participants will have a 14-week menu selected for them by the Rowett Institute’s dieticians with regular monitoring of the relative changes to their health.

The £750,000 project, which is being called the FAMOUS study, is funded by the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.

They say it is codenamed FAM-OUS because it compares fish and meat-based diets.

The latest project comes shortly after the Rowett published Scottish Government-funded research showing many vital nutrients are “lost” because the UK exports so much of the fish caught by our fleets.

That report concluded fresh efforts are urgently needed to increase the quantity of fish we eat as a country, which falls significantly short of the recommended intake.

The project is specifically aimed at providing strong scientific backing for the heart health benefits of eating fish.

Who are they looking for?

The team is looking for healthy, overweight (BMI 25-29.9) 30–65-year-old meat eaters.

These people should have elevated blood lipids, sugar, or blood pressure but not be on medication or have any history of heart disease or other inflammatory diseases.

They should also not be on medication for cholesterol or lipaemia or taking any dietary supplements.

Taking part will involve following different diet plans over set periods and having heart health and gut microbiome changes monitored and assessed.

What will you get if you sign-up?

Participants will get a free health check and dietary advice as well as having all their food provided for 14 weeks and expenses covered.

It is a menu designed by expert dietitians and nutritionists at the renowned Rowett Institute.

Rowett Institute director and one of the FAMOUS study lead researchers, Jules Griffin, said he was “delighted” with some of the dishes set to be served up to volunteers.

They include curries and fish cakes.

“This region produces some of the best fish and seafood in the world and yet many of us eat a rather limited range, perhaps just fish and chips on a Friday,” he said.

“We missing out on some great tasting food.

“But fish is also an important source of vitamin D and polyunsaturated fats.

“They protect us from serious diseases, including cardiovascular disease.”

To apply to take part, or find out more, please contact Frank Thies (f.thies@abdn.ac.uk) or Morven Cruikshank (morven.cruickshank@abdn.ac.uk).

Alternatively, visit the Rowett website.