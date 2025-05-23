Man arrested after cars raided across Hilton, Northfield, Sheddocksley and Tillydrone

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles in Aberdeen.

The 48-year-old is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

It comes after a spate of theft-related crimes were reported across the city over a three-day period.

Police received calls about incidents in Hilton, Seaton, Northfield, Woodside, Sheddocksley and Tillydrone.

Drivers warned over car thefts

Officers are now warning drivers to lock their vehicles and to avoid storing valuable items in cars.

Detective Sergeant Kimberley Patterson said: “We continue to remind members of the public to take simple steps to help protect their vehicles and belongings.

“Always lock your car, even if you are only leaving it for a short time, and avoid leaving any valuables on display.”

