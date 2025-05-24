News Aberdeen fans paint Glasgow red as thousands make way to Hampden for Scottish Cup final showdown v Celtic More than 20,000 Dons fans made the trip to Glasgow's southside. Aberdeen V Celtic Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park. Image: Andy Cawley By Graham Fleming & Heather Fowlie May 24 2025, 3:31 pm May 24 2025, 3:31 pm Share Aberdeen fans paint Glasgow red as thousands make way to Hampden for Scottish Cup final showdown v Celtic Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6763875/aberdeen-fans-paint-glasgow-red-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 1 comment More than 20,000 Aberdeen fans have travelled to Glasgow to paint the city red ahead of the Dons’ Scottish Cup final match versus Celtic. Legions of hopeful fans dressed in their team’s colours could be seen in Glasgow’s city centre this afternoon eagerly awaiting kick-off. Train lines, buses and roads southwards were all jam-packed early this morning ahead of the long journey to Hampden. But by 12pm this afternoon, red flags, clothing and football shirts could be seen all over Glasgow, in George Square and outside the cup final venue – Hampden. It was made possible after Dons bosses made a bid to secure a 50/50 ticket split for the cup final last month, which paid off with fans snapping up every ticket in a matter of hours. They have travelled in their numbers to see the Dons’ hopefully clinch Scottish Cup glory versus Scottish Premiership and League Cup champions Celtic. A victory would mean Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990. Ahead of the match, Andy Cawley and P&J photographers Kath Flannery and Darrell Benns captured fans in the moment on the big day: Dons fans are pictured queuing at Aberdeen railway station en route to Glasgow. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson Dons fans are pictured at Union Square bus station en route to Glasgow for the match. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson Dons fans arrive in Glasgow! Image: Andy Cawley A Dons Hawaiian shirt?! Image: Andy Cawley Two Dons fans getting ready for the game. Image: Andy Cawley Arriving at Glasgow train station. Image: Andy Cawley Kaycee Gray and Charlie Burnett, who was a mascot for the semi-final, outside Aberdeen train station. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson David Bryrie and Isle Bryrie, 11, from Orkney. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson. Aberdeen FC historian Kevin Stirling with his son Kevin Stirling Junior. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Jack Conner. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Janice and David Johnston from Shetland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Noah Cairns holding his flag high. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Jack and Erin Robertson with Callum Snell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fiona Henderson and James Bremner from Wick. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson COYR! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dons fans ahead of the game. Image: Andy Cawley Come on the Dons! Image: Andy Cawley Some fans getting ready to watch the game. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Fans at the Foundry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Callum, Ty and Gaz at the Foundry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Kyle with Sean, Amanda and Dave at the Foundry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Gary, Richard, Gordon and Scott at the Foundry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Alana and Marcus at the Foundry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Mark and Zack at the Foundry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Aberdeen fans inside Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dimitar Mitov’s number one fan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Getting ready for the big game! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Aberdeen fans inside Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Aberdeen fans ready to go! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Aberdeen fans inside Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Holding his scarf with pride. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Aberdeen fans inside Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson COYR! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
