Aberdeen fans paint Glasgow red as thousands make way to Hampden for Scottish Cup final showdown v Celtic

More than 20,000 Aberdeen fans have travelled to Glasgow to paint the city red ahead of the Dons’ Scottish Cup final match versus Celtic.

Legions of hopeful fans dressed in their team’s colours could be seen in Glasgow’s city centre this afternoon eagerly awaiting kick-off.

Train lines, buses and roads southwards were all jam-packed early this morning ahead of the long journey to Hampden.

But by 12pm this afternoon, red flags, clothing and football shirts could be seen all over Glasgow, in George Square and outside the cup final venue – Hampden.

It was made possible after Dons bosses made a bid to secure a 50/50 ticket split for the cup final last month, which paid off with fans snapping up every ticket in a matter of hours.

They have travelled in their numbers to see the Dons’ hopefully clinch Scottish Cup glory versus Scottish Premiership and League Cup champions Celtic.

A victory would mean Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990.

Ahead of the match, Andy Cawley and P&J photographers Kath Flannery and Darrell Benns captured fans in the moment on the big day:

