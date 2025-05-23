News Woman, 38, found dead in Turriff home Officers attended the property this afternoon. By Graham Fleming May 23 2025, 2:54 pm May 23 2025, 2:54 pm Share Woman, 38, found dead in Turriff home Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6763925/woman-dead-turriff/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A 38-year-old woman has been found dead in a house in Turriff after her “unexplained” death. Officers attended a property in Ardinn Road, Turriff, after the death was reported earlier today. The 38-year-old was found deceased inside, and police say they are treating the death as “unexplained.” Police making door-to-door inquiries However, the death is not thought to be suspicious at this stage. Cops were seen this afternoon going in and out of the Turriff property, and making door-to-door inquiries on Ardinn Road. A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended at a property on Ardinn Road, Turriff on Friday, May 23 following a report of the death of a 38-year-old woman. “The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
