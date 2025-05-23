Woman, 38, found dead in Turriff home

A 38-year-old woman has been found dead in a house in Turriff after her “unexplained” death.

Officers attended a property in Ardinn Road, Turriff, after the death was reported earlier today.

The 38-year-old was found deceased inside, and police say they are treating the death as “unexplained.”

Police making door-to-door inquiries

However, the death is not thought to be suspicious at this stage.

Cops were seen this afternoon going in and out of the Turriff property, and making door-to-door inquiries on Ardinn Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended at a property on Ardinn Road, Turriff on Friday, May 23 following a report of the death of a 38-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”