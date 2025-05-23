‘Nancy’s warmth and understanding will live on’: Inverness joke shop legend remembered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nancy’s warmth and understanding will live on’: Inverness joke shop legend remembered

Nancy Rattray ran Rattray's at Inverness Victorian Market from the 1960s to 2020.

By Chris Cromar
Nancy at Rattray's.
Nancy Rattray passed away in December 2024. Image: Alasdair Allen.

Inverness Victorian Market’s “joke shop legend” has been remembered, and her legacy will now live on at the Highland Capital venue.

Nancy Rattray, who was a market trader at the city centre establishment Rattray’s joke shop from the 1960s to 2020, died in December last year at the age of 83.

After taking over her family’s store at the market in 1966, she quickly became one of the most recognisable faces in the city.

She was known for bringing many smiles to marketgoers over the years.

And now, she has been permanently remembered at the venue, with two plaques being put up in her memory.

Nancy Rattray had Inverness joke shop for decades

Nancy at Rattray's.
Nancy ran Rattray’s joke shop at the market for over 50 years. Image: Victorian Market Inverness/Facebook.

One is a star with “Nancy’s Place 1964-2020” engraved on it and placed on the site where her shop was located.

The store closed down in August 2020 ahead of renovations to the market taking place.

Another plaque depicts an image of Nancy and the words: “Nancy Rattray, joke shop legend who provided joy and laughter to generations, 1966 to 2020, was so unassuming yet so influential and respected by all.

“Nancy’s warmth and understanding will live on in our hearts forever, leaving an indelible mark on the Victorian Market.”

Provost of Inverness Glynis Campbell Sinclair.
Provost of Inverness Glynis Campbell Sinclair unveiled Nancy’s plaques at the Victorian Market. Image: Highland Council.

Unveiled by Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair, the councillor praised the late market trader.

She said: “Nancy was one of those rare individuals who achieved great status in her local community. She was incredibly modest but had a gift to bring joy happiness and wellbeing to so many people.

‘We thank you Nancy’

“I hope that Nancy will be proud of what we have achieved here in the market as we honour her enduring service for over 60 years at the spot where she had her shop and recognise her commitment to the Inverness community.

“We thank you Nancy, with these small tributes, your memory will live on in our hearts.”

Prior to taking over Rattray’s from her father JC, she worked for nine years at a nearby Timpson store.

Conversation