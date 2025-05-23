‘Nancy’s warmth and understanding will live on’: Inverness joke shop legend remembered

Inverness Victorian Market’s “joke shop legend” has been remembered, and her legacy will now live on at the Highland Capital venue.

Nancy Rattray, who was a market trader at the city centre establishment Rattray’s joke shop from the 1960s to 2020, died in December last year at the age of 83.

After taking over her family’s store at the market in 1966, she quickly became one of the most recognisable faces in the city.

She was known for bringing many smiles to marketgoers over the years.

And now, she has been permanently remembered at the venue, with two plaques being put up in her memory.

Nancy Rattray had Inverness joke shop for decades

One is a star with “Nancy’s Place 1964-2020” engraved on it and placed on the site where her shop was located.

The store closed down in August 2020 ahead of renovations to the market taking place.

Another plaque depicts an image of Nancy and the words: “Nancy Rattray, joke shop legend who provided joy and laughter to generations, 1966 to 2020, was so unassuming yet so influential and respected by all.

“Nancy’s warmth and understanding will live on in our hearts forever, leaving an indelible mark on the Victorian Market.”

Unveiled by Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair, the councillor praised the late market trader.

She said: “Nancy was one of those rare individuals who achieved great status in her local community. She was incredibly modest but had a gift to bring joy happiness and wellbeing to so many people.

‘We thank you Nancy’

“I hope that Nancy will be proud of what we have achieved here in the market as we honour her enduring service for over 60 years at the spot where she had her shop and recognise her commitment to the Inverness community.

“We thank you Nancy, with these small tributes, your memory will live on in our hearts.”

Prior to taking over Rattray’s from her father JC, she worked for nine years at a nearby Timpson store.