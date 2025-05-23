Why Denis Law memorial trail unveiling falls at the same time as Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Denis Law memorial trail unveiling falls at the same time as Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final clash

Some have been left 'disappointed' by the 'unfortunate' launch date.

By Graham Fleming
The unveiling will be held on an "unfortunate" date. Image: DC Thomson
The unveiling of Denis Law’s new Printfield memorial is to fall on the same day as Aberdeen’s cup final day in an “unfortunate” calendar clash.

The trail, set to commemorate  ‘The Lawman’s’ childhood growing up in Printfield, will be officially opened tomorrow at 3.15pm on Saturday May 24.

The unveiling begins 15 minutes after Aberdeen’s biggest match of the season, the Scottish Cup Final, kicks off at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

It has led to some being “disappointed” by the clash in timings, but organisers have said that it was the only date “that everyone could manage.”

A mural, painted onto the side of Clifton Court. Image: DC Thomson

The memorial is set to be attended by “as many members of the Law family as possible” who are travelling to Aberdeen from Manchester for the event.

Law, Aberdeen’s most revered footballer, grew up in Printfield and attended Powis Academy.

He made 404 appearances for Manchester United and remains to this day Scotland’s only Ballon D’Or winner.

Law passed away aged 84 after a “tough battle” with illness last January.

Mark Williams, CEO of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, admitted today that the clash was something he’d have liked to avoid.

The Denis Law statue at Marischal Square, which depicts the star in iconic pose, bedecked in floral tributes.
Floral tributes by the Denis Law statue at Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mark said: “We absolutely would have planned it differently – it’s an unfortunate clash.

“But it will be a fantastic day for Aberdeen, not just the Denis Law Legacy Trail but also the football club reaching the Scottish Cup final for the first time in quite a while.”

Some left ‘disappointed’ after Denis Law trail’s calendar clash

Printfield councillor Neil Copland, also said he understood some of the disappointment caused by the date chosen.

He said: “The date was set before Aberdeen qualified for the final, it was set to accommodate as many members of the Law family as possible travelling up from Manchester, after all it’s about Denis Law.

“It is unfortunate, but the only date that everyone could manage was Saturday.

“I know people will be disappointed that it clashes but I am sure they can visit Printfield and enjoy experiencing the trail and the murals in the coming weeks.”

The trail will be officially opened at number 10 on the corner of Printfield Walk and Printfield Terrace.

The project was first initiated by the Printfield community and developed in collaboration with Denis Law Legacy Trust, Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art, Denis’ family and Aberdeen City Council.

Between 2pm and 4.15pm, there will be workshops for families in the Printfield play area.

Games and activities by The Denis Law Legacy Trust and workshops by Fine Day Studio and the Robert Gordon University Mobile Art School will also be held.

