Why Denis Law memorial trail unveiling falls at the same time as Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final clash

The unveiling of Denis Law’s new Printfield memorial is to fall on the same day as Aberdeen’s cup final day in an “unfortunate” calendar clash.

The trail, set to commemorate ‘The Lawman’s’ childhood growing up in Printfield, will be officially opened tomorrow at 3.15pm on Saturday May 24.

The unveiling begins 15 minutes after Aberdeen’s biggest match of the season, the Scottish Cup Final, kicks off at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

It has led to some being “disappointed” by the clash in timings, but organisers have said that it was the only date “that everyone could manage.”

The memorial is set to be attended by “as many members of the Law family as possible” who are travelling to Aberdeen from Manchester for the event.

Law, Aberdeen’s most revered footballer, grew up in Printfield and attended Powis Academy.

He made 404 appearances for Manchester United and remains to this day Scotland’s only Ballon D’Or winner.

Law passed away aged 84 after a “tough battle” with illness last January.

Mark Williams, CEO of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, admitted today that the clash was something he’d have liked to avoid.

Mark said: “We absolutely would have planned it differently – it’s an unfortunate clash.

“But it will be a fantastic day for Aberdeen, not just the Denis Law Legacy Trail but also the football club reaching the Scottish Cup final for the first time in quite a while.”

Printfield councillor Neil Copland, also said he understood some of the disappointment caused by the date chosen.

He said: “The date was set before Aberdeen qualified for the final, it was set to accommodate as many members of the Law family as possible travelling up from Manchester, after all it’s about Denis Law.

“It is unfortunate, but the only date that everyone could manage was Saturday.

“I know people will be disappointed that it clashes but I am sure they can visit Printfield and enjoy experiencing the trail and the murals in the coming weeks.”

The trail will be officially opened at number 10 on the corner of Printfield Walk and Printfield Terrace.

The project was first initiated by the Printfield community and developed in collaboration with Denis Law Legacy Trust, Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art, Denis’ family and Aberdeen City Council.

Between 2pm and 4.15pm, there will be workshops for families in the Printfield play area.

Games and activities by The Denis Law Legacy Trust and workshops by Fine Day Studio and the Robert Gordon University Mobile Art School will also be held.