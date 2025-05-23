E-bikes stolen in Highland housebreaking spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
E-bikes stolen in Highland housebreaking spree

Properties were broken into at Inverness, Avoch, Kirkhill, Muir of Ord and Conon Bridge.

By Graham Fleming
A five-figure sum of items have been stolen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Eight motorbikes and three e-bikes have been stolen after an overnight housebreaking spree in the Highlands.

Police are on the hunt for the drivers of a white and a silver van after they allegedly made off with over five figures worth of goods between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Motorbikes, as well as clothes and a mountain bike are among the goods stolen from various parts of the Highlands.

Officers say they believe the break-ins are linked.

Break-ins took place at Highfield Park area of Conon Bridge, Upper Ardnagrask area of Muir of Ord, the Avoch area, the Moniack Castle area of Kirkhill and Moray Park in Culloden, Inverness.

Police are now urging anyone who may have seen the vans to come forward.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Inquiries are ongoing.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of these break-ins, which we believe to be linked.

“A silver van and a white van were seen in the Conon Bridge area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen these vehicles or who has any information.

“I’d also urge anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam recordings to check for anything that may assist with our investigation.”

Conversation