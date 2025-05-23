E-bikes stolen in Highland housebreaking spree

Eight motorbikes and three e-bikes have been stolen after an overnight housebreaking spree in the Highlands.

Police are on the hunt for the drivers of a white and a silver van after they allegedly made off with over five figures worth of goods between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Motorbikes, as well as clothes and a mountain bike are among the goods stolen from various parts of the Highlands.

Officers say they believe the break-ins are linked.

Break-ins took place at Highfield Park area of Conon Bridge, Upper Ardnagrask area of Muir of Ord, the Avoch area, the Moniack Castle area of Kirkhill and Moray Park in Culloden, Inverness.

Police on the hunt for van drivers after Highland housebreaking spree

Police are now urging anyone who may have seen the vans to come forward.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Inquiries are ongoing.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of these break-ins, which we believe to be linked.

“A silver van and a white van were seen in the Conon Bridge area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen these vehicles or who has any information.

“I’d also urge anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam recordings to check for anything that may assist with our investigation.”