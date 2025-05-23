Pensioner dies after cliff fall at Shetland beauty spot

A 70-year-woman has died after falling from a cliff at a Shetland beauty spot this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1pm at St Ninian’s Isle, which is located to the south of the mainland.

A number of emergency services attended the scene, including the coastguard from Lerwick and Sumburgh, as well as police.

A rescue helicopter was also called out. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘No suspicious circumstances’

Chief Inspector Chris Sewell of Police Scotland said: “At around 1pm on Friday, May 23, we were called to a report of a woman having fallen from a cliff near to St Ninian’s Isle, Shetland.

“Emergency services attended and a 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Her next of kin is aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”