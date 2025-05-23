News Pensioner dies after cliff fall at Shetland beauty spot The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. By Chris Cromar May 23 2025, 8:21 pm May 23 2025, 8:21 pm Share Pensioner dies after cliff fall at Shetland beauty spot Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6764201/st-ninians-island-shetland-cliff-fall/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident happened at St Ninian's Isle. Image: BBC. A 70-year-woman has died after falling from a cliff at a Shetland beauty spot this afternoon. The incident happened at around 1pm at St Ninian’s Isle, which is located to the south of the mainland. A number of emergency services attended the scene, including the coastguard from Lerwick and Sumburgh, as well as police. A rescue helicopter was also called out. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. ‘No suspicious circumstances’ Chief Inspector Chris Sewell of Police Scotland said: “At around 1pm on Friday, May 23, we were called to a report of a woman having fallen from a cliff near to St Ninian’s Isle, Shetland. “Emergency services attended and a 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Her next of kin is aware. “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”
