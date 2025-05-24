Driver dies while pedestrian seriously injured following crash on North Uist

A driver has died while a pedestrian has been seriously injured following a crash on North Uist.

The crash occurred around midday on Friday, May 23, in the Bayhead area of North Uist in the Western Isles.

Emergency services including police were called but the female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “At 12.20pm we received a report of a crash in Bayhead, North Uist involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin are aware.

“A female pedestrian was taken to Uist and Barra Hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.