Motorcyclist dies following crash with van on A819 near Tullich

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van on the A819 near Tullich.

The crash occurred around 4pm on Friday, May 23, and involved a Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a Ford Transit Luton van.

Emergency services were called but the 48-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The A819 was closed for 10 hours while police investigated what happened and are appealing to the public to come forward with any relevant information.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Similarly, anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiries is advised to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2380 of May 23.

