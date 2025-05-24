Arrests after drugs worth more than £200,000 seized in Aberdeen

Three people have been arrested and charged after drugs, namely heroin and cocaine with a street value exceeding £200,000, were recovered in Aberdeen.

Police carried out search warrants at three properties in the Peterculter and Woodside areas on the morning of Friday May 23.

A 27-year-old man and two women, aged 25 and 26, were arrested and charged in connection with the seizures.

Court appearance on Monday

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday May 26.

The operation was intelligence-led and part of a broader crackdown on serious organised crime in the North East.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector John Pirie said: “These seizures highlight our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug supply and underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We work every day to protect the public by preventing drugs from being circulated on our streets. This is vitally important in addressing the concerns of local people across the North East.

“Information and support from the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to contact us via 101.”

Police Scotland say the operation demonstrates the force’s determination to tackle the supply of illegal substances and safeguard communities.

Anyone with information about drugs or suspicious activity is urged to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.