‘John was a hero and loved deeply by so many’: Man named following fatal crash on Dyce Drive in Aberdeen

A man who died after being hit by a car on Dyce Drive in Aberdeen has been named as 34-year-old John Hutcheson from Oldmeldrum.

The fatal crash happened around 10.45pm on Thursday 15 May and involved a black Citroen C1 and a pedestrian.

Emergency services responded, but Mr Hutcheson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family ‘heartbroken’ by death of son and brother

Police Scotland has confirmed his identity and shared a statement from his family, who said they were “heartbroken” by the loss.

In a tribute released by his sisters Denise, Karis and Eileigh, they said: “None of us have ever experienced this level of grief and devastation in our lives. Our hearts are broken and will never fully heal from a loss so significant.

“John was a loving son of Shelley and Eddie, a brother to Denise, Karis and Eileigh, a father of Leah and JJ and a friend to so many.

“John was a hero and loved deeply by so many. He was fiercely loyal and protective of the ones he loved dearly.

“His humour and energy was something that is unmatched, and we will continue to remember this in all of our hearts.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone for their continuous support and thoughts at this devastating time. Please know this means so much to us.”

Police have launched an investigation into the crash on Dyce Drive, a busy route near Aberdeen Airport.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with John’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Investigation into incident ongoing

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would like to thank everyone who has contacted us so far.

“Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us should contact officers through 101, quoting reference number 4124 of 15 May 2025.”

Officers are appealing for dashcam footage and eyewitness accounts from the time of the incident to help establish the full circumstances.

Dyce Drive was closed for several hours following the crash to allow crash investigators to examine the scene.