Crash closes A832 at Munlochy on the Black Isle

A section of the A832 is currently closed following a crash at the junction with the B9162 at Munlochy on the Black Isle.

Police Scotland confirmed they were alerted to the incident around 4.25pm on Saturday May 24.

Emergency services are at the scene and road users are being urged to avoid the area.

A832 at Munlochy closed for investigation and recovery

Traffic is being diverted while the road remains shut to allow for investigation and recovery work.

No further details about the nature of the crash or whether anyone has been injured have been released at this stage.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a report of a crash on the A832 at the junction with the B9162 near Munlochy at around 4.25pm on Saturday 24 May 2025.

“The road is currently closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”

Motorists planning to travel in the area should check for updates and consider alternative routes as delays are expected.