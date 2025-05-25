GALLERY: Thousands line streets of Aberdeen for cup final celebration parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: Thousands line streets of Aberdeen for cup final celebration parade

Our gallery shows the thousands of Aberdeen FC fans filled the city centre to celebrate their Scottish Cup win with an open-top bus parade.

Aberdeen Football Club Cup Winners Parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Football Club Cup Winners Parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Louise Glen & Heather Fowlie

Aberdeen city centre was awash with red and white as thousands of jubilant fans were on parade through the streets to celebrate their football club’s Scottish Cup win.

Supporters of Aberdeen FC turned out in force on Sunday afternoon, creating a carnival atmosphere for the players and coaching staff during the official open-top bus parade through the city.

Starting at Albyn Street, the bus made its way along Union Street before concluding at Marischal College, where club legends addressed the crowd.

The parade, organised to honour the historic win at the Scottish Cup Final, saw fans waving flags, chanting club anthems and cheering on their heroes.

See our gallery of Aberdeen cup win parade pictures

The team won 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw following extra time at Hampden Park the day before.

Young fans and long-time season ticket holders gathered shoulder-to-shoulder, with some arriving hours early to secure the best viewing spots.

Streets were closed to traffic as the bus crawled through the heart of the Granite City.

The parade also featured a pipe band, youth teams and former players who joined the procession, much to the delight of the crowd.

Many fans sported the club’s latest strip, while others dug out retro shirts from previous decades.

Children perched on their parents’ shoulders to catch a glimpse of the squad, with flares and confetti filling the air.

Local businesses reported a boost in trade, with bars and cafes along the parade route enjoying brisk sales throughout the day.

Aberdeen FC’s cup win has reignited passion among supporters and brought the community together in celebration.

See the best moments of Aberdeen’s Cup Final Parade from PJ Photographer’s Jason Hedges, Kath Flannery and Darrell Benns and Ethan Williams below:

 

Scottish Cup Final Bus Parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC bus parade. Image: Jason Hedges
Cheering for the Dons. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Waiting patiently for the bus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fans went wild when they saw the Aberdeen FC bus parade coming down Union Street. Image: Jason Hedges
General views of crowds on Union Street for the parade. Image: Jason Hedges
Don’s supporters lined the streets for the Don’s bus. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen Football Club Cup Winners Parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Waiting on the bus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
COYR! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Some people climbed up on lampposts to get a better view! Image:  Jason Hedges
Stand Free! Image: Jason Hedges
Stopping for a selfie! Image:  Jason Hedges
The weather stayed nice despite a bit of rain in the morning. Image: Jason Hedges
Jill, Shona, Harris, Derick and John. Image: Ethan Williams
Ryan and Scott waiting for the Bus to pass. Image: Ethan Williams
The bus heading along Schoolhill. Image: Ethan Williams
Stand Free! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
COYR! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The streets of Aberdeen were packed! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Willy Benzie. Image: Ethan Williams
Mitch, Graham and Ava. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen fans getting ready for the bus parade.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds lined the streets. Image: Ethan Williams
The Gray Family. Image: Ethan Williams
Capturing the moment! Image: Ethan Williams
Kieran and Neil Reid. Image: Ethan Williams
Scottish Cup Final Bus Parade.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Come on the Dons! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stand Free! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Face painted in support of the AFC. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Football Club Cup Winners Parade. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Football Club Cup Winners Parade. Image: Ethan Williams
Waving those flags high!  Image: Ethan Williams
Ian, Lyall and Rosie. Image: Ethan Williams
Union Street got very busy! Image: Jason Hedges
Sebastian and Gregg Moir. Image: Ethan Williams
Theo waving his flag high! Image: Ethan Williams
The McIntosh Family. Image: Ethan Williams
The Ramponi Family. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Scottish Cup Final Parade. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Crowds waiting for the bus. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Crowds on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
The bus coming in. Image: Ethan Williams
Arya and Kian. Image: Ethan Williams
The Robertson Family. Image: Ethan Williams
COYR! Image: Ethan Williams
A family smiling for the photographer Jason! Image: Jason Hedges
Phillip McDonald and Alexander McDonald. Image: Ethan Williams
Waiting for the Aberdeen FC bus. Image: Jason Hedges
Flags at the ready. Image: Jason Hedges
Smile for the camera! Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Holding their banner high! Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Waiting on Broad Street for the bus to arrive. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
General views outside Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Jason Hedges
Even the dogs got in on the Don’s parade! Image: Jason Hedges
Cally, Maisy, Eilidh and Archie. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Bus parade. Image: Jason Hedges
Massive crowds near the Townhouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
To loud for little ears. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stand Free!  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds were singing and chanting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Football Club Cup Winners Parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Here they come! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Flares at the ready! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ella Stark and her dad Ash.

Conversation