GALLERY: Thousands line streets of Aberdeen for cup final celebration parade

Aberdeen city centre was awash with red and white as thousands of jubilant fans were on parade through the streets to celebrate their football club’s Scottish Cup win.

Supporters of Aberdeen FC turned out in force on Sunday afternoon, creating a carnival atmosphere for the players and coaching staff during the official open-top bus parade through the city.

Starting at Albyn Street, the bus made its way along Union Street before concluding at Marischal College, where club legends addressed the crowd.

The parade, organised to honour the historic win at the Scottish Cup Final, saw fans waving flags, chanting club anthems and cheering on their heroes.

The team won 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw following extra time at Hampden Park the day before.

Young fans and long-time season ticket holders gathered shoulder-to-shoulder, with some arriving hours early to secure the best viewing spots.

Streets were closed to traffic as the bus crawled through the heart of the Granite City.

The parade also featured a pipe band, youth teams and former players who joined the procession, much to the delight of the crowd.

Many fans sported the club’s latest strip, while others dug out retro shirts from previous decades.

Children perched on their parents’ shoulders to catch a glimpse of the squad, with flares and confetti filling the air.

Local businesses reported a boost in trade, with bars and cafes along the parade route enjoying brisk sales throughout the day.

Aberdeen FC’s cup win has reignited passion among supporters and brought the community together in celebration.

