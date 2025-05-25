Road closed as firefighters respond to blaze in Dingwall alleyway

A section of High Street in Dingwall has been closed following a fire within an alleyway reported to police early this morning.

The incident was reported at around 6.15am on Sunday May 25,prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Officers from Police Scotland are currently in attendance, working alongside colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to manage the scene and ensure public safety.

Dingwall alleyway closed

The extent of the damage and the cause of the Dingwall fire are not yet known.

A cordon has been established, and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their response.

Police Scotland Highland and Islands Division confirmed the closure in a statement: “High Street in Dingwall is closed due to a fire within an alleyway that was reported to police around 6.15am on Sunday May 25.

“Officers are in attendance assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, and businesses in the immediate vicinity may experience disruption while the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.