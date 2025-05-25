News Search under way for missing Inverness woman Police are appealing for help to trace 24-year-old Andrea Kanerova, who was last seen in the Drakies area of the Highland Capital. By Louise Glen May 25 2025, 9:54 am May 25 2025, 9:54 am Share Search under way for missing Inverness woman Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6764834/inverness-missing-woman-andrea-kanerova-search/ Copy Link 0 comment Andrea Kanerova. Image: Police Scotland. A search is under way to find Andrea Kanerova, 24, who has been reported missing from Inverness. She was last seen in the Drakies area of the city at about 2.40pm on Saturday May 24 2025. Andrea is described as white, 5ft 4in, with long auburn hair. She was wearing a black oversized hoodie and black leggings when last seen. Concern for missing Inverness woman Andrea Kanerova Police said concern for her welfare is growing as time passes. Constable Ben Staal said: “As time passes, our concern for Andrea’s welfare continues to grow and so we are appealing for her or anyone with any information on her whereabouts to please come forward. “If you believe you can assist our efforts to trace Andrea, please call 101, quoting incident 4407 of May 24.”
Conversation