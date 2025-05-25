Female pedestrian hospitalised following crash on A9 at Tain

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 road at Tain.

The incident occurred around 12.10pm on Sunday, May 25, near the junction with the A836.

Emergency services responded, and police closed both the northbound and southbound carriageways to manage the scene and ensure public safety.

A medical helicopter was seen at the scene of the incident.

The female pedestrian involved was taken to hospital.

The A9 road has since reopened to traffic.

A police spokesperson said: “The A9 at the junction with Craighill Terrace in Tain has reopened following a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian which happened around 12.10pm on Sunday, May 25.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.”