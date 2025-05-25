Gallery: All the best pictures of the cup-winning Dons squad on the parade bus

From atop the red bus the Dons who defied the odds to lift the Scottish Cup waved to thousands of fans in Aberdeen.

The Dons were the underdogs going into the final against Celtic at Hampden this weekend, but secured victory after penalties.

This resulted in Aberdeen FC’s first Scottish Cup victory in 35 years – a historic achievement.

The celebrations culminated in a huge victory parade through the centre of Aberdeen with thousands of fans turning out to cheer the Dons on as they passed by.

The team waved to the crowds as they soaked up the celebratory atmosphere.

Here are some of the best pics from the Dons on the bus.

