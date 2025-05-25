News Gallery: All the best pictures of the cup-winning Dons squad on the parade bus The team was in high spirits following their incredible victory against Celtic on Saturday. The Dons hold the trophy aloft. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. By Ross Hempseed May 25 2025, 3:13 pm May 25 2025, 3:13 pm Share Gallery: All the best pictures of the cup-winning Dons squad on the parade bus Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6765043/aberdeen-football-club-dons-victory-parade-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment From atop the red bus the Dons who defied the odds to lift the Scottish Cup waved to thousands of fans in Aberdeen. The Dons were the underdogs going into the final against Celtic at Hampden this weekend, but secured victory after penalties. This resulted in Aberdeen FC’s first Scottish Cup victory in 35 years – a historic achievement. The celebrations culminated in a huge victory parade through the centre of Aberdeen with thousands of fans turning out to cheer the Dons on as they passed by. The team waved to the crowds as they soaked up the celebratory atmosphere. Here are some of the best pics from the Dons on the bus. The bus makes it way down Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The bus on Broad Street where fans had gathered. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Euphoria from the bus to Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The bus on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The bus moves through the city centre during the parade. Image: Supplied. Thousands turned out to celebrate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The team hold the Scottish Cup aloft for crowds to see. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. The team wave to crowds. Image: Supplied The bus coming down Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The Dons appear atop the red bus during the victory parade through Aberdeen. Image: Ali Chalmers. Players at the front of the open-top bus. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson. The bus made its way down Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The team looks out to crowds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The bus made its way down Union Terrace during the parade. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson. A pipe band led the way during the parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Players held the Scottish Cup in front of them for all to see. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans pictures from Aberdeen to Hampden: Gallery: Aberdeen fans celebrate dramatic Scottish Cup victory against Celtic Cup final reaction, reports and analysis: Aberdeen FC boss Jimmy Thelin’s reaction at Scottish Cup final win Aberdeen v Celtic player ratings: Who were the top performers in the Scottish Cup final? Scottish Cup: Three things we learned as Aberdeen are crowned winners
