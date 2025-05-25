Gallery: All the best pictures of the cup-winning Dons squad on the parade bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: All the best pictures of the cup-winning Dons squad on the parade bus

The team was in high spirits following their incredible victory against Celtic on Saturday.

The Dons hold the trophy aloft. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Dons hold the trophy aloft. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

From atop the red bus the Dons who defied the odds to lift the Scottish Cup waved to thousands of fans in Aberdeen.

The Dons were the underdogs going into the final against Celtic at Hampden this weekend, but secured victory after penalties.

This resulted in Aberdeen FC’s first Scottish Cup victory in 35 years – a historic achievement.

The celebrations culminated in a huge victory parade through the centre of Aberdeen with thousands of fans turning out to cheer the Dons on as they passed by.

The team waved to the crowds as they soaked up the celebratory atmosphere.

Here are some of the best pics from the Dons on the bus.

The bus makes it way down Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The bus on Broad Street where fans had gathered. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Euphoria from the bus to Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The bus on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The bus moves through the city centre during the parade. Image: Supplied.
Thousands turned out to celebrate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The team hold the Scottish Cup aloft for crowds to see. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The team wave to crowds. Image: Supplied
The bus coming down Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Dons appear atop the red bus during the victory parade through Aberdeen. Image: Ali Chalmers.
Players at the front of the open-top bus. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
The bus made its way down Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The team looks out to crowds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The bus made its way down Union Terrace during the parade. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
A pipe band led the way during the parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Players held the Scottish Cup in front of them for all to see. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

