Man charged after violent clash between Aberdeen and Celtic fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man charged after violent clash between Aberdeen and Celtic fans

Police arrest 23-year-old after a street brawl involving football fans on Cathcart Road in Glasgow following the Scottish Cup final.

By Louise Glen
The final took place at Hampden Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The final took place at Hampden Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a violent clash between Aberdeen and Celtic fans on Cathcart Road in Glasgow on Saturday, following the Scottish Cup final.

Police said they received reports of an incident around 7.15pm on Saturday 24 May.

Officers responded to the call and attended the scene, where they found a man who had sustained injuries.

Aberdeen supporters’ bus video has been circulating

The clash came after Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

The video appears to show fans engaging in physical violence.

One individual was seen lying in the road, requiring assistance, while others fought near and on an Aberdeen supporters’ coach.

The coach driver sounded the horn to try to bring the incident under control and police arrived in riot gear.

An injured man declined medical treatment when it was offered.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged.

He was released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a disturbance on Cathcart Road in Glasgow around 7.15pm on Saturday 24 May 2025.

“Officers attended and a man was found injured; however, he refused medical treatment.

Seven arrests at Hampden

“A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was released on undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Further inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Cathcart Road, a busy thoroughfare in the city’s south side, remained open on Saturday evening, though officers were seen speaking to witnesses in the area.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Police said there were seven arrests in total at Hampden, six within the stadium and one outwith.