Man charged after violent clash between Aberdeen and Celtic fans

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a violent clash between Aberdeen and Celtic fans on Cathcart Road in Glasgow on Saturday, following the Scottish Cup final.

Police said they received reports of an incident around 7.15pm on Saturday 24 May.

Officers responded to the call and attended the scene, where they found a man who had sustained injuries.

Aberdeen supporters’ bus video has been circulating

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

The video appears to show fans engaging in physical violence.

One individual was seen lying in the road, requiring assistance, while others fought near and on an Aberdeen supporters’ coach.

The coach driver sounded the horn to try to bring the incident under control and police arrived in riot gear.

An injured man declined medical treatment when it was offered.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged.

He was released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a disturbance on Cathcart Road in Glasgow around 7.15pm on Saturday 24 May 2025.

“Officers attended and a man was found injured; however, he refused medical treatment.

Seven arrests at Hampden

“A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was released on undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Further inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Cathcart Road, a busy thoroughfare in the city’s south side, remained open on Saturday evening, though officers were seen speaking to witnesses in the area.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Police said there were seven arrests in total at Hampden, six within the stadium and one outwith.