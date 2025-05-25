Trapped by Raac: 5000 reasons to keep fighting for Aberdeen homeowners impacted by concrete crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trapped by Raac: 5000 reasons to keep fighting for Aberdeen homeowners impacted by concrete crisis

A weekend protest helped homeowner petition get to 5k signatures.

By Lindsay Bruce
Families impacted by the Aberdeen Raac crisis protesting in the city centre. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
We took our Trapped by Raac campaign onto the streets of Aberdeen this weekend – and the hard work paid off.

Thanks to a protest involving members of the Torry Community Raac Campaign (TCRC) group, affected families from Balnagask, and team P&J – we’ve now crossed the 5,000 signature mark on the homeowners’ petition.

Campaigning from Aberdeen to Hampden Park

Attended by owner occupiers and former council tenants alike, some members of the group held banners to protest the situation, reminding the public about the burgeoning concrete crisis.  Others spoke to shoppers to garner more names on the petition, sharing stories of the 500 households in Aberdeen impacted by Raac.

MSP Liam Kerr talking to former Torry Raac tenant Paula Fraser. Image: Lindsay Bruce.

The group was visited by Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, who spent time listening to stories from families caught in this crisis. Labour councillor Simon Watson – who represents Torry and Ferryhill – also stopped by to talk to his constituents.

The Burgess and Yule family at Hampden with the Trapped by Raac banner. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

At the same time as the protest, Fiona and Ricky Burgess, whose story we shared this week, proudly took a Raac campaign banner to Hampden for the Aberdeen Celtic Scottish Cup final.

‘Put yourself in our shoes,’ says campaigner Lynn

Founding member of TCRC Lynn Winstanley is one of 138 homeowners whose houses are marked for demolition.

She stands to lose 10s of 1000s from the value of her home if she sells her property back to ACC.

Taking to the streets to get more signatures and to highlight their plight, residents of Balnagask’s Raac-affected properties. Image: Lindsay Bruce.

She said: “We can’t sit back and relax though 5000 signatures on the petition is amazing. That’s only half the names we need to get a reply from Westminster.

“If you haven’t already signed, please do. Put yourself in our shoes. You’d want people to get behind you and to help you. That’s all we are asking for.”

More names means a reply from Westminster on Torry Raac crisis

The petition, which calls for justice, fair house prices for homeowners, and an eventual public enquiry, needs to cross 10,000 signatures before the UK Government will, at the very least, reply.

In a previous interview with Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard, he said without Westminister unlocking financial support, Raac [crisis] could become the next Post Office Scandal.

Co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, Christian Allard speaking to The P&J reporter Lindsay Bruce. Image by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

We also revealed that only four properties have been bought back by ACC since the voluntary acquisition process began. A total of 13 owners, from 138 privately owned properties, have agreed to sell following Valuation Office Agency assessments.

‘Please keep supporting us, we’ve a long way to go’

“Selling our homes for sometimes half what they were worth before we heard about Raac is not something we can just sit back and let happen.

“It’s not fair. We are in this situation through no fault of our own,” Lynn added.

Taking a stand, Raac-affected homeowners in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DCT Media.

“Please, please keep sharing the petition, ask your friends to sign it. It’s Aberdeen now but we are hearing about this all over the country. If we win our battle it could help future families never go through the hell we’re going through.”

Lindsay Bruce of The Press and Journal also shared a video thanking those who have signed the petition but called for others to join the campaign.

To read more about the Raac crisis and our campaign click here.

Click below to sign the homeowners’ petition.

