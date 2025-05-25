Motorcyclist who died after crash near Beauly named

A motorcyclist who died after being involved in a crash with another motorcycle and a car near Beauly has been named.

The crash took place on the A862 road near its junction with the A833 at 11am on May 17.

It involved a black Mazda CX5 car and two Yamaha MT07 motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists – a 67-year-old man – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on May 20.

Police have now named the man as Gilbert Duncan from Avoch. His family has asked for their privacy to be respected.

The other motorcyclist involved was uninjured.

The 47-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

He was released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we have officers supporting them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1290 of Saturday, May 17.