Gallery: The 30 best pictures from Aberdeen’s victory in thrilling Scottish Cup final

The Dons came from behind to defeat Celtic on penalties.

Highlights from the Scottish Cup Final - Aberdeen v Celtic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Heather Fowlie

The thrilling match-up between Aberdeen and Celtic ended in triumph for the Dons, ending a 30-game losing streak against their opponents to lift the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen FC were coming into the final with nothing to lose against the dominant Celtic squad.

The Dons suffered an early disappointment during Saturday’s game when they conceded a goal, but an equalizer lifted their spirits.

In came down to penalties with the Dons able to secure victory following great saves from goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

The team not only won the Scottish Cup something they had not done since 1990 but ended their 30-game win-less streak against Celtic dating back to 2018.

More than 20,000 Dons fans made their way to Hampden this weekend to watch them in action.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best of the Dons stunning victory below:

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov celebrating with manager Jimmy Thelin after Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup.
Aberdeen fans at Hampden.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov celebrating after saving the last penalty from Celtic’s Alistair Johnston to win the Scottish Cup.
Aberdeen players celebrating after winning the penalty shootout to win the Scottish Cup.
Aberdeen players celebrating the win!
A historical day.
Aberdeen fans celebrating after winning the cup.
Aberdeen team celebrating as Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and Chairman Dave Cormack celebrating after winning the cup.
Aberdeen fans at Hampden.
Aberdeen fans getting ready for the Don’s winners cup bus parade.
Aberdeen fans celebrating after winning the cup.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup.
Aberdeen fans celebrating after winning the cup.
Dons celebrating after winning the cup.
The cup being shown to the crowd.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrating with his daughters after winning the cup.
Scottish Cup Final Bus Parade in Aberdeen on Sunday.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrating after his cross resulted in an own goal to make it 1-1.
Aberdeen fans invading the pitch after Aberdeen scored to make it 1-1.
Aberdeen players on the bus with the cup on Broad Street.
Aberdeen fans at Hampden.
Aberdeen fan display as the players enter the pitch at Hampden.
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh scoring his penalty during the penalty shoot out.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
Former Dons players inspecting the pitch prematch – Oday Dabbagh and Mats Knoester.
Fans’ Don, Agatha, Alex and Bethan Vasey with their flag. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen team celebrating as Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Celtic’s Jeffrey Schlupp.
Aberdeen fans at Hampden.

