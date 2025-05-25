Gallery: The 30 best pictures from Aberdeen’s victory in thrilling Scottish Cup final

The thrilling match-up between Aberdeen and Celtic ended in triumph for the Dons, ending a 30-game losing streak against their opponents to lift the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen FC were coming into the final with nothing to lose against the dominant Celtic squad.

The Dons suffered an early disappointment during Saturday’s game when they conceded a goal, but an equalizer lifted their spirits.

In came down to penalties with the Dons able to secure victory following great saves from goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

The team not only won the Scottish Cup something they had not done since 1990 but ended their 30-game win-less streak against Celtic dating back to 2018.

More than 20,000 Dons fans made their way to Hampden this weekend to watch them in action.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best of the Dons stunning victory below: