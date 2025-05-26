News Man reported over A93 crash at Dinnet The incident involved two cars and a bus. By Graham Fleming May 26 2025, 8:08 am May 26 2025, 8:08 am Share Man reported over A93 crash at Dinnet Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6765490/man-charged-after-a93-bus-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The bus mounted a parked car within the car park before eventually crashing into a tree. Image; Supplied. A man has been reported over a road traffic offence following a dramatic three-vehicle crash on the A93 at Dinnet this month. Two cars and a bus collided in the Aberdeenshire village on the afternoon of Saturday May 10, which sent the coach off-road into a nearby wall. Part of the wall was destroyed and the bus was found at the scene resting on top of another car. A red car was also damaged. Image: Supplied The bonnet of a car was also left with heavy damage. The road was then closed for a number of hours with both the police and fire service called. No injuries were reported after the crash on the A93. Man charged after A93 bus crash Now, a 45-year-old driver of one of the cars has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A police spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, May 10, we were called to a report of a crash involving a bus and two cars on the A93 at Dinnet. A wall was also destroyed. Image: Supplied “Emergency services attended and no one required medical treatment. “A 45-year-old male driver of one of the cars will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence.”
