Man reported over A93 crash at Dinnet

A man has been reported over a road traffic offence following a dramatic three-vehicle crash on the A93 at Dinnet this month.

Two cars and a bus collided in the Aberdeenshire village on the afternoon of Saturday May 10, which sent the coach off-road into a nearby wall.

Part of the wall was destroyed and the bus was found at the scene resting on top of another car.

The bonnet of a car was also left with heavy damage.

The road was then closed for a number of hours with both the police and fire service called. No injuries were reported after the crash on the A93.

Man charged after A93 bus crash

Now, a 45-year-old driver of one of the cars has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, May 10, we were called to a report of a crash involving a bus and two cars on the A93 at Dinnet.

“Emergency services attended and no one required medical treatment.

“A 45-year-old male driver of one of the cars will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence.”