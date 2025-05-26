News HGV warning: Dornoch Bridge closed due to high winds Lorry drivers have been urged to take an alternative route. By Graham Fleming May 26 2025, 8:23 am May 26 2025, 8:23 am Share HGV warning: Dornoch Bridge closed due to high winds Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6765493/dornoch-bridge-closed/ Copy Link 0 comment The A9 Dornoch Bridge will be closed to high sided vehicles. The Dornoch Bridge is currently closed to high-sided vehicles due to high winds. Those affected have been urged to take an alternative route this morning after the warning issued at 8.05am. News of the A9 closure was confirmed via AA Traffic News. A warning read: “Closed to high sided vehicles due to strong winds on A9 Dornoch Bridge between A836 and A949.”
Conversation