News

Emotional scenes as 1970 Aberdeen FC legend and dementia sufferer relives ‘best ever day’ all over again

Tommy McMillan, 80, was part of the side who bested Celtic over 55 years ago at Hampden Park.

1970 Scottish Cup winner Tommy McMillan with care home staff. Image: Ethan Williams
1970 Scottish Cup winner Tommy McMillan with care home staff. Image: Ethan Williams
By Graham Fleming

If asked, Pat Stephen would be able to tell you every detail about husband Tommy’s “best ever day” – April 11, 1970.

It was the year The Beatles disbanded, and news from Norway had just arrived that rich deposits of oil had been discovered in the North Sea.

But, most importantly for the family – Aberdeen had run out 3-1 winners against Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final.

It’s a story that has been passed through the generations – but through partner Tommy McMillan she heard the triumphant tale from the mouth of the tough-tackling centre-half.

Angusfield House was kitted out with flags and memorabilia for the bid day. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson

She was told of how more than 108,000 people turned out to the old Hampden Park that day to see Eddie Turnbull’s side turn over Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions of three years earlier.

Pat also heard of the “unprecedented scenes” as people filled the streets of the Granite City to welcome back Tommy and the other members of that famous team.

And she heard more than once that it was the “best day of his life”.

Tommy, 80, now resides at the Angusfield House Care Home in Queens Road, Aberdeen – where he is known as “a bit of a legend” by residents and staff.

Scottish Cup magic ‘came full circle’ for Tommy McMillan

Mostly unable to speak amid his battle with Dementia, Pat and the Angusfield staff are now reminded only in tidbits.

But when Aberdeen were drawn against Celtic in a repeat of that famous 1970 cup final triumph –  it was a chance to relive the day once again, without the need for words.

The home was decked out in Dons memorabilia, balloons, shirts and scarves.

Tommy McMillan beside carer Lisa Moore, holding a photo of him as a player. Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson

It transported Tommy back to April 11, 1970, once again, with the big day broadcast on the home’s big television.

And when the ball started rolling along the lush Hampden pitch, with the men in red battling against those in the hoops, it all came back.

First there were cries of frustration after a corner was turned into Aberdeen’s net.

Then there were cheers and applause as Shayden Morris’ cross slipped past Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the net for the equaliser.

A selection of memorabilia was laid out. Image: Ethan Williams

And then, when goalie Dimitar Mitov made the all-important penalty save, there were tears.

That moment aside, a smile was fixed to Tommy’s face through most of the match.

The magic of the Scottish Cup had come full circle for him, with Pat and the staff at Angusfield there to give Tommy a reminder, against all odds, of “his best ever day”.

It was ‘an emotional day’ for everyone

The Press and Journal visited Tommy, Pat and carer Lisa Moore at Angusfield House today to ask them about their “emotional day” watching the cup final.

Partner Pat said: “He spoke about it many times over the years – and we have been together for 25 years.

“I know the game inside out!

“It is the highlight of his life, that game.

“And then the bus through Aberdeen – oh my goodness.”

Tommy McMillan in 1970. Image: Evening Express Archives

She added: “He is a quiet man.

“But anytime there was football on – it would be brought up.

“You could guarantee it.

“Those are special memories.”

Carer Lisa, meanwhile, spoke about organising the special day.

The care home was a hive of excitement in the build-up to the cup final.

And she heaped praise on Aberdeen FC, who supplied an array of Dons memorabilia.

Aberdeen players with the Tennent’s Scottish Cup: (L-R) Henning Boel, Arthur Graham, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, Tommy McMillan, Martin Buchan, Davie Robb, Jim Hermiston, Joe Harper, George Murray, Bobby Clark and George Murray. Image: Evening Express Archives

“I don’t usually watch football but everyone was so hyped-up,” Lisa said.

“What a brilliant day.

“Emotions were running high when Aberdeen eventually won.

“Everyone here was in floods of tears.

“It meant so much to Tommy, the residents and the staff.”

