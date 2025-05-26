Developers reveal timeline of St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm takeover as ETZ plans ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developers reveal timeline of St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm takeover as ETZ plans ramp up

It comes after objectors to the proposed works lost a legal battle to overturn the council's ruling.

By Jamie Sinclair
A timeline of the work to transform St Fittick's Park into an ETZ Zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Developers have plotted out exactly how they will transform Torry’s St Fittick’s Park and the former Doonie’s Farm into a bustling industrial renewables hub.

Work will take place to transform the Aberdeen park into an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), much to the dismay of campaigners who recently lost a last-ditch legal challenge to protect the space.

Just last week, activists failed to convince the Court of Session to overturn the council’s ruling approving the development in principle.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park protest outside the Town House. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

And the team behind the ETZ have now lodged further plans with the council to spell out the stages of the planned transformation.

The work includes realigning the East Tullos Burn, landscaping projects and gradually paving over Doonies.

Ultimately, the ETZ is hoped to transform the region’s fortunes – securing a boom in employment by attracting major renewable energy firms to the north-east.

But before all that, consent is needed for the sites. And we can now reveal how the mammoth project is poised to take shape.

Phase one of St Fittick’s Park redevelopment. Image: Ironside Farrar.

How will St Fittick’s Park be transformed?

The first phase of the project focuses on realigning the East Tullos Burn.

This will go hand in hand with landscaping works within and around the burn’s corridor, if approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Vegetation of the surrounding area will also be worked on in the hopes of improving the habitat and wetland species will be planted.

There will also be measures taken to enhance water quality in the area.

A new sports pitch will also replace the existing one at East Tullos playing fields.

Phase 2 of St Fittick’s Park redevelopment. Image: Ironside Farrar.

And after that?

Following on, there will be more work to improve the surrounding area.

Trees and further grassland will be planted on and off-site at Tullos Woods, while new play equipment will be created at the park.

Footpaths within St Fittick’s Park will be improved, making it easier for people to reach the ETZ site.

Small “parklets” will be formed in the surrounding neighbourhood too.

And the Coast Road will also be realigned to give access to new development plots, in a major scheme.

Phase 3 of the redevelopment works. Image: Ironside Farrar.

Then work will begin on industrial estate…

The construction of industrial buildings for the ETZ Zone will then begin.

Two buildings will be built on the outskirts of the wooded area of the park, as will supporting car parks and refuse storage.

The existing Nigg sewage plant will be retained with the ETZ buildings in place around the area.

New greenery will then be planted in the surrounding areas of the building’s grounds.

As part of the works, bosses have pledged to help with repairs to historic St Fittick’s Church.

What will be done with Doonies Farm site?

The Doonies Farm site will be transformed into a hydrogen campus with testing and demonstration facilities, years after the animals there were relocated.

Phase one of the redevelopment at Doonies Farm. Image: Ironside Farrar.

A new Links Road is to be built to connect the Coast Road to Peterseat Drive to allow access to the sites.

Once these steps have been taken, the construction of the buildings required for the site will begin.

The proposed hydrogen campus on the Doonies Farm site. Image: Ironside Farrar.

What do you think of the planned ETZ rollout? Let us know in our comments section below

Further greenery measures will also be introduced following the erection of the buildings.

These could include green roofs, native species of trees, and hedgerows.

But now developers will need their detailed vision for the ETZ to be approved by the local authority before any work can launch.

You can see the St Fittick’s Park and ETZ plans for yourself on the council’s website.

