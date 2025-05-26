Developers reveal timeline of St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm takeover as ETZ plans ramp up

Developers have plotted out exactly how they will transform Torry’s St Fittick’s Park and the former Doonie’s Farm into a bustling industrial renewables hub.

Work will take place to transform the Aberdeen park into an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), much to the dismay of campaigners who recently lost a last-ditch legal challenge to protect the space.

Just last week, activists failed to convince the Court of Session to overturn the council’s ruling approving the development in principle.

And the team behind the ETZ have now lodged further plans with the council to spell out the stages of the planned transformation.

The work includes realigning the East Tullos Burn, landscaping projects and gradually paving over Doonies.

Ultimately, the ETZ is hoped to transform the region’s fortunes – securing a boom in employment by attracting major renewable energy firms to the north-east.

But before all that, consent is needed for the sites. And we can now reveal how the mammoth project is poised to take shape.

How will St Fittick’s Park be transformed?

The first phase of the project focuses on realigning the East Tullos Burn.

This will go hand in hand with landscaping works within and around the burn’s corridor, if approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Vegetation of the surrounding area will also be worked on in the hopes of improving the habitat and wetland species will be planted.

There will also be measures taken to enhance water quality in the area.

A new sports pitch will also replace the existing one at East Tullos playing fields.

And after that?

Following on, there will be more work to improve the surrounding area.

Trees and further grassland will be planted on and off-site at Tullos Woods, while new play equipment will be created at the park.

Footpaths within St Fittick’s Park will be improved, making it easier for people to reach the ETZ site.

Small “parklets” will be formed in the surrounding neighbourhood too.

And the Coast Road will also be realigned to give access to new development plots, in a major scheme.

Then work will begin on industrial estate…

The construction of industrial buildings for the ETZ Zone will then begin.

Two buildings will be built on the outskirts of the wooded area of the park, as will supporting car parks and refuse storage.

The existing Nigg sewage plant will be retained with the ETZ buildings in place around the area.

New greenery will then be planted in the surrounding areas of the building’s grounds.

As part of the works, bosses have pledged to help with repairs to historic St Fittick’s Church.

What will be done with Doonies Farm site?

The Doonies Farm site will be transformed into a hydrogen campus with testing and demonstration facilities, years after the animals there were relocated.

A new Links Road is to be built to connect the Coast Road to Peterseat Drive to allow access to the sites.

Once these steps have been taken, the construction of the buildings required for the site will begin.

What do you think of the planned ETZ rollout? Let us know in our comments section below

Further greenery measures will also be introduced following the erection of the buildings.

These could include green roofs, native species of trees, and hedgerows.

But now developers will need their detailed vision for the ETZ to be approved by the local authority before any work can launch.

You can see the St Fittick’s Park and ETZ plans for yourself on the council’s website.

Read more:

Exclusive: The 7 old Altens oil industry buildings being brought back to life in multi-million-pound ETZ spending spree

New £9m ETZ building to generate dozens of Aberdeen jobs

Aberdeen safety firm moves to new ETZ headquarters after seven-figure investment