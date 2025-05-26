Fire breaks out at Ugie Beach sand dunes in Peterhead

A fire broke out on sand dunes at Ugie Beach in Peterhead last night, which saw firefighters tackle the blaze for nearly two hours.

The incident happened at around 8.55pm last night on the beach near Peterhead Golf Club.

Two fire appliances from the Aberdeenshire town attended the scene.

Flames could be seen as the blaze engulfed the dunes.

The fire was extinguished, with fire fighters leaving at 10.29pm.

A spokesman for the golf club said they were “not affected at all” by the fire.

A number of wildfires have taken place across the north-east recently due to the dry and mild weather.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We got the call at 8.55pm and the appliances left the scene at 10.29pm.”