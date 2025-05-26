Meet the Aberdeen great-grandmother still dancing as she celebrates 100th birthday

An Aberdeen great-grandmother has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Frances Blair recently marked the incredible milestone with a party filled with family and friends.

A resident at Aberdeen’s Tor-Na-Dee care home, on North Deeside Road, Frances has never let age slow her down.

Even at 100, she remains active and enjoys dancing, arts and crafts and outings with fellow residents.

Frances Blair born and raised in Aberdeen

Born and raised in Aberdeen, Frances spent her early years living on Clifton Road.

A passionate music lover, she met her husband Ronnie at the Music Hall, where both were regular concertgoers.

They married in 1949 and had three children – Hazel, Patricia, and Douglas – sharing many happy years together as a family.

As a young woman, Frances worked at the city’s Isaac Benzie department store.

After Ronnie’s passing 43 years ago, she continued to dedicate herself to caring for others, working as a care assistant on Polmuir Road for a decade.

The key to living a long and happy life

Frances has always been active, dancing the night away with her lifelong friend Isabella or taking part in a regular walking group.

Her family remains key to her happiness, and regular visits from her three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren keep her busy.

When asked on her 100th birthday about the key to her longevity, Frances said: “Stay positive, keep a good sense of humour, and surround yourself with loved ones!”

Susan Ashton, Home Manager at Tor-Na-Dee added: “It was an honour to celebrate Frances’ 100th with her and her family.

“Frances is a social butterfly here at Tor-Na-Dee. Her positivity and sense of humour really shine and she is a much-loved member of the community here.

“We should all be a little more like Frances in our approach to life.”