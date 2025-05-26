Meet the Aberdeen great-grandmother still dancing as she celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Meet the Aberdeen great-grandmother still dancing as she celebrates 100th birthday

Frances has reflected on a century of living life to the fullest.

By Abbie Duncan
Aberdeen great-grandmother Frances Blair has recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
Aberdeen great-grandmother Frances Blair has recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

An Aberdeen great-grandmother has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Frances Blair recently marked the incredible milestone with a party filled with family and friends.

A resident at Aberdeen’s Tor-Na-Dee care home, on North Deeside Road, Frances has never let age slow her down.

Even at 100, she remains active and enjoys dancing, arts and crafts and outings with fellow residents.

Frances Blair born and raised in Aberdeen

Born and raised in Aberdeen, Frances spent her early years living on Clifton Road.

A passionate music lover, she met her husband Ronnie at the Music Hall, where both were regular concertgoers.

They married in 1949 and had three children – Hazel, Patricia, and Douglas –  sharing many happy years together as a family.

The Aberdeen centenarian reflected on her long and joyful life.

As a young woman, Frances worked at the city’s Isaac Benzie department store.

After Ronnie’s passing 43 years ago, she continued to dedicate herself to caring for others, working as a care assistant on Polmuir Road for a decade.

The key to living a long and happy life

Frances has always been active, dancing the night away with her lifelong friend Isabella or taking part in a regular walking group.

Her family remains key to her happiness, and regular visits from her three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren keep her busy.

When asked on her 100th birthday about the key to her longevity, Frances said: “Stay positive, keep a good sense of humour, and surround yourself with loved ones!”

Susan Ashton, Home Manager at Tor-Na-Dee added: “It was an honour to celebrate Frances’ 100th with her and her family.

“Frances is a social butterfly here at Tor-Na-Dee. Her positivity and sense of humour really shine and she is a much-loved member of the community here.

“We should all be a little more like Frances in our approach to life.”

Conversation