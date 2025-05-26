Top Aberdeen golf club warns members against selling ‘exclusive’ merchandise on Vinted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Top Aberdeen golf club warns members against selling ‘exclusive’ merchandise on Vinted

Officials at the prestigious course say member-only gear should not be given as gifts to friends or family.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club is the sixth oldest in the world. Image: Simon Walton.
By Chris Cromar

A prestigious Aberdeen golf club has warned its members not to resell “exclusive” club merchandise after a listing appeared on an online marketplace.

Bosses at the course acknowledged that members may have to refresh their wardrobes but banned players from selling the products on Vinted.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club(RAGC) warned its members in an email, which has been seen by The Press and Journal.

The communication from officials to players outlined the policy of the particular logo being designed for only members to wear.

The general manager warned that the merchandise should not be resold or given as a gift to friends or family.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club is located in Bridge of Don.

The logo for members is different from the general one for the Bridge of Don-based golf club.

The club’s online shop has a specific section for this.

Despite this, it currently states that “items aren’t available for sale yet on this page,” which makes the member-only merchandise rare.

‘The purchasing of member-only logo merchandise is a privilege’

Sent by the club’s general manager Keith Grant, the email said: “It has just been brought to attention of council that RAGC member-only (exclusive logo) merchandise purchased via the professional shop has recently appeared online for resale on Vinted.”

Although acknowledging that people have clear outs and refresh their wardrobes, the email stated: “We kindly ask for members to respect that the professional shop pulled together a members-only exclusive logo so members can enjoy and proudly wear/use a unique product, thus supporting the club.

“The purchasing of member-only logo merchandise is a privilege solely attached to that of being a member of RAGC.

“Therefore should not be purchased with the intention of resale or gifted to friends or family who are not members.

“This same policy is adopted by the professional shop who rightly refuse sale of any such merchandise outwith the membership.”

Gareth Bale.
Former footballer Gareth Bale played at Royal Aberdeen back in 2016. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Founded in 1780, Royal Aberdeen is the sixth oldest golf club in the world.

Members have played at the Balgownie course since 1888.

In that time, it has welcomed many famous golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Tom Watson.

Former footballer Gareth Bale played the course in 2016.

It has also hosted major tournaments, including the Senior Open in 2005, the Walker Cup in 2011.

In 2014, it was the venue for the Scottish Open.

How much does it cost to play at Royal Aberdeen?

The course membership is fully subscribed and there is a waiting list for new members, according to its website.

Current visitor green fee rates are as follows:

  • May 12 – October 19: £265
  • October 23 – April 5, 2026: £115
  • April 6 – May 10, 2026: £189

A spokesman for Royal Aberdeen Golf Club told The P&J: “It is an internal communication that’s aimed purely at our members and it not aimed for the public.”

The club said it would not be commenting further on the matter.

Conversation