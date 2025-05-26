Top Aberdeen golf club warns members against selling ‘exclusive’ merchandise on Vinted

A prestigious Aberdeen golf club has warned its members not to resell “exclusive” club merchandise after a listing appeared on an online marketplace.

Bosses at the course acknowledged that members may have to refresh their wardrobes but banned players from selling the products on Vinted.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club(RAGC) warned its members in an email, which has been seen by The Press and Journal.

The communication from officials to players outlined the policy of the particular logo being designed for only members to wear.

The general manager warned that the merchandise should not be resold or given as a gift to friends or family.

The logo for members is different from the general one for the Bridge of Don-based golf club.

The club’s online shop has a specific section for this.

Despite this, it currently states that “items aren’t available for sale yet on this page,” which makes the member-only merchandise rare.

‘The purchasing of member-only logo merchandise is a privilege’

Sent by the club’s general manager Keith Grant, the email said: “It has just been brought to attention of council that RAGC member-only (exclusive logo) merchandise purchased via the professional shop has recently appeared online for resale on Vinted.”

Although acknowledging that people have clear outs and refresh their wardrobes, the email stated: “We kindly ask for members to respect that the professional shop pulled together a members-only exclusive logo so members can enjoy and proudly wear/use a unique product, thus supporting the club.

“The purchasing of member-only logo merchandise is a privilege solely attached to that of being a member of RAGC.

“Therefore should not be purchased with the intention of resale or gifted to friends or family who are not members.

“This same policy is adopted by the professional shop who rightly refuse sale of any such merchandise outwith the membership.”

Founded in 1780, Royal Aberdeen is the sixth oldest golf club in the world.

Members have played at the Balgownie course since 1888.

In that time, it has welcomed many famous golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Tom Watson.

Former footballer Gareth Bale played the course in 2016.

It has also hosted major tournaments, including the Senior Open in 2005, the Walker Cup in 2011.

In 2014, it was the venue for the Scottish Open.

How much does it cost to play at Royal Aberdeen?

The course membership is fully subscribed and there is a waiting list for new members, according to its website.

Current visitor green fee rates are as follows:

May 12 – October 19: £265

October 23 – April 5, 2026: £115

April 6 – May 10, 2026: £189

A spokesman for Royal Aberdeen Golf Club told The P&J: “It is an internal communication that’s aimed purely at our members and it not aimed for the public.”

The club said it would not be commenting further on the matter.