Man arrested over sexual assault in Torry

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault was reported in Torry.

The man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after cops were called to the Wellington and Oscar Road areas of the city.

An assault and a sexual assault are alleged to have happened on Saturday night around 8.50pm.

A police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and a sexual assault in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

“The incidents happened in the Wellington Road and Oscar Road areas around 8.50pm on Saturday, May 24.

“The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 26.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.”