Dons-mad runner celebrates Scottish Cup win with fitness app sheep design

A north-east man has commemorated Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic by creating a Dons-themed work of art with his fitness app.

Stuart Marr, 41, from Westhill, has been drawing pictures across the parks and pitches of Aberdeen for the past five years with the help of Strava.

And the keen Dons fan wanted to celebrate as the club ended their 35-year Scottish Cup trophy drought.

He did so by “drawing” a sheep posing with the cup and the letters “AFC” while on his 5km run at the city’s Hazlehead Park today.

Aberdeen bus driver Stuart Marr ‘still can’t believe’ Dons win

In the past, Stuart’s Strava designs have included an elf, a guitar-playing Christmas tree and Santa getting stuck in the chimney.

The bus driver’s work prevented him from getting to the game on Saturday.

But he used his latest run to celebrate the momentous moment.

“I still can’t believe it,” the lifelong Dons fan said of his side’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over Scottish Cup holders Celtic.

Stuart was inspired not only by the win, but by Sunday’s open top bus trophy parade in the city centre.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people took to the streets to celebrate with the players.

Stuart told The Press and Journal: “There was a great buzz to the city yesterday.”

The dad-of-one has been a dedicated runner for the past 25 years.

His fitness app has become an increasingly important part of his outings.

He created a kilted man to mark Scotland’s participation in Euro 2020.

And he drew a head with a brain for World Mental Health Day through Strava.

One of the most eye-catching designs depicted the Covid virus being jabbed by a vaccination needle.

He drew that one back in 2021 while on a 44 minute, 7.57km run around the pitches at Sheddocksley.

‘I hope we don’t way too long for another one’

Stuart hopes the next Scottish Cup celebration for the Dons is not 35 years in the making.

Or even 11 years, which was the club’s trophy drought prior to winning on Saturday.

“It’d like to say a big thank you to the players and the Aberdeen team,” Stuart said.

“But I hope we don’t wait too long for another one.”