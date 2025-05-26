Dons-mad runner celebrates Scottish Cup win with fitness app sheep design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dons-mad runner celebrates Scottish Cup win with fitness app sheep design

Stuart Marr turned Strava artist at Hazlehead Park to draw a picture of the animal with the silverware

By Chris Cromar
Stuart Marr cup final winners.
Stuart Marr's "Aberdeen FC cup final winners 2025" design, which he created by running. Image: Stuart Marr.

A north-east man has commemorated Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic by creating a Dons-themed work of art with his fitness app.

Stuart Marr, 41, from Westhill, has been drawing pictures across the parks and pitches of Aberdeen for the past five years with the help of Strava.

And the keen Dons fan wanted to celebrate as the club ended their 35-year Scottish Cup trophy drought.

He did so by “drawing” a sheep posing with the cup and the letters “AFC” while on his 5km run at the city’s Hazlehead Park today.

Stuart Marr.
Stuart Marr is a keen Dons fan and runner. Image: Stuart Marr.

Aberdeen bus driver Stuart Marr ‘still can’t believe’ Dons win

In the past, Stuart’s Strava designs have included an elf, a guitar-playing Christmas tree and Santa getting stuck in the chimney.

The bus driver’s work prevented him from getting to the game on Saturday.

But he used his latest run to celebrate the momentous moment.

“I still can’t believe it,” the lifelong Dons fan said of his side’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over Scottish Cup holders Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, with manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their victory through the city’s streets on Sunday. Image: SNS.

Stuart was inspired not only by the win, but by Sunday’s open top bus trophy parade in the city centre.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people took to the streets to celebrate with the players.

Stuart told The Press and Journal: “There was a great buzz to the city yesterday.”

Stuart Marr Covid vaccine.
Stuart did this Covid inspired design by running in 2021. Image: Stuart Marr/Instagram.

The dad-of-one has been a dedicated runner for the past 25 years.

His fitness app has become an increasingly important part of his outings.

He created a kilted man to mark Scotland’s participation in Euro 2020.

And he drew a head with a brain for World Mental Health Day through Strava.

One of the most eye-catching designs depicted the Covid virus being jabbed by a vaccination needle.

He drew that one back in 2021 while on a 44 minute, 7.57km run around the pitches at Sheddocksley.

‘I hope we don’t way too long for another one’

Stuart hopes the next Scottish Cup celebration for the Dons is not 35 years in the making.

Or even 11 years, which was the club’s trophy drought prior to winning on Saturday.

“It’d like to say a big thank you to the players and the Aberdeen team,” Stuart said.

“But I hope we don’t wait too long for another one.”

Conversation