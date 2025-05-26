Crews called to A9 crash south of Helmsdale

Firefighters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 south of Helmsdale.

The collision happened on the Inverness to Thurso Road shortly before 3pm today.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended.

It’s understood the crash involved two cars, however, the severity of any injuries is unclear at this time.

Early reports indicate a vehicle may have left the road and ended up in a ditch near Portgower.

The fire service was notified about the crash at 2.41pm.

Two appliances were dispatched to the area, before leaving the area shortly after 3.30pm.

Motorists were reporting a partial closure of the route as emergency services responded.

The route has since been cleared.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.