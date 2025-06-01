How clean is Aberdeen’s air? Has controversial city centre LEZ really made a difference?

Aberdeen’s low emission zone (LEZ) has now been enforced for exactly a year, after being rolled out in a bid to tackle pollution in the city centre.

From June 1 up to the end of this April, the council issued more than £4 million of fines to thousands of people driving non-compliant vehicles within the zone.

This has made it something of a source of controversy, with some blaming it for keeping customers away from businesses in the area.

But has targeting those behind the wheel of high-polluting motors really made our air much cleaner?

Now a year down the line, we have checked how the Granite’s City air quality has changed.

Has there been a fall in pollution levels in Aberdeen’s LEZ?

The air quality is measured by tracking nitrogen dioxide levels, a harmful gas produced by car exhausts which can damage people’s lungs.

It’s been described as an “invisible killer” and health higher-ups are desperate to see it dissipate.

The Union Street Roadside monitoring station has actually seen average nitrogen dioxide levels decline in the year since the zone has been enforced.

This seems to indicate that the LEZ has made a difference.

Of course, Aberdeen drivers will be well aware that the LEZ isn’t the only traffic change rolled out in the city centre in the last few years – with bus gates also keeping motorists at bay.

This station is outwith the bus gates area, though.

To measure the impact, we first need to look at the figures between the start of June 2023 and May 31, 2024.

Over that spell, the average level of nitrogen dioxide was 24.25µg/m3.

It saw a much larger drop since June 1 of last year.

Since the LEZ has been in place, average pollution experienced by pedestrians shopping on Union Street dropped to 20.65µg/m3.

So what does that really mean?

The number is almost half of the Scottish Air Quality Objective which calls for an annual average under 40µg/m3.

But does air pollution in Aberdeen need to continue to fall if it is below our target?

‘It is an invisible killer’

We spoke to professor Jill Belch who has researched how air pollution impacts health through hospital admission data.

She said a decrease in the average air pollution is “extremely encouraging”.

“We do know that for every 10% fall in air pollution over a year, you get a 10% fall in hospital admissions,” she explained.

“I think that more and more people are beginning to understand the issues of air pollution.

“The problem is that it is invisible, it is an invisible killer. If it were black smoke billowing out of the back of a car, I think people understand more easily that it is very toxic.”

In adults exposure to air pollution can mean more heart attacks, strokes and lung infections. But for children it can also affect their gut and skin health.

And it is because of children’s vulnerability to air pollution that our levels may still be too high.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) seems to think so.

While Scotland’s objective are “the best in Europe”, the WHO has revised their guidance to a quarter of our current target.

Research by Prof Belch based on hospital admission data in Scotland also supports that.

“Our publication a year ago, showed that children are affected at much lower levels than adults and the 40µg/m3 has been working for adults but children are sensitive right down to 10µg/m3,” the academic added.

“We are within the current levels, but the current levels are still unsafe.”

“We do need the LEZs to get our levels even lower.”

Are peak daily levels going down?

The Scottish Air Quality Objective regulations only set out an annual nitrogen dioxide target. But even day-to-day spikes in pollution can impact health.

Since June 2021, the highest daily average at the Union Street Roadside monitoring site was 69.1µg/m3.

But in the year since the LEZ has been enforced, even the highest daily average recorded was 59µg/m3.

So how often did the levels ever go beyond this upper limit?

Only 5.1% of the 355 daily measurements since the LEZ came into force surpassed the figure.

Meanwhile in the preceding 12 months it was 9.3% of all measurements. And in the year before that, it was 12.3%.

“The daily levels of air pollution are very important so to see that fall that is very rewarding,” professor Belch explained.

“You can be in a situation where the annual measurement is okay but you have days when it is really high and that is when people are being admitted to hospital.”

Did it have an impact on the rest of Aberdeen?

Only six of the Aberdeen stations could be used for calculating nitrogen dioxide pollution over the 12 months since the LEZ came into force.

The annual average should be based on values for at least 75% of the year or in this case over a 12 month period.

The Anderson Drive station did not collect enough data since last June to have a representative average for the period.

Errol Place stopped gathering data in 2021. Instead measurements in the area were picked up by the Errol Park station shortly after.

It was the only station to see a rise in the pollution in the year since LEZ enforcement.

Measuring sites on both Wellington Road and Market Street saw a drop in average nitrogen dioxide levels in the year since the LEZ started to be enforced.

Yet it would be difficult to know for certainty if the zone had any impact on that decline.

King Street, which is the furthest from the zone, dropped only marginally.

Yet the pollution levels there are still significantly lower there than other Aberdeen sites.

Still seeing daily spikes

In fact, in 357 valid measurements since the enforcement started, King Street only saw daily levels surpass 40µg/m3 twice. That accounts for just 0.6% of the period.

Similarly, Errol Park only saw the daily mean pass the pollution level ten times in the 349 daily records since the Aberdeen LEZ started.

Wellington Road surpassed it the most frequently in the past 12 months.

Those instances still only made up 6.7% of the year.

But as time goes on we will have a clearer picture of LEZ impact.

Data collected so far this year could still see minor modifications as part of a verification process carried out by Scottish Air Quality.

