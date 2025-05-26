Coastguard deployed after report of kayakers ‘in difficulty’ near Aberdeen beach

Emergency crews were sent near Aberdeen beach this afternoon after reports of four kayakers in difficulty.

The coastguard sent a lifeboat to their aid at about 3.30pm today.

It is understood the group found themselves in difficulty due to the weather.

Two were rescued by the lifeboat while the other two were self-recovered.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard told the Press and Journal that all the kayakers were recovered and taken to safety.

