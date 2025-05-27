WATCH: Doberman rescued in Aberdeenshire from near fatal choking after swallowing favourite toy

An Aberdeen man has thanked vets after they saved his dog Rocco’s life after swallowing a ball.

Ray Howell made a frantic dash to an Aberdeenshire clinic to save his rescue dog’s life.

Rocco, who is a rescue taken in after suffering abuse at his previous home, was playing in the garden when he accidentally swallowed his favourite toy.

The three-year-old doberman was struggling to breathe and already slipping into unconsciousness when he arrived at Mintlaw Vets.

Thankfully, he was saved and managed to make it home to his family the same day.

Footage shows the moment the team managed to remove the ball in a “nick of time”.

Doberman Rocco saved from ‘dreadful abuse’ at old home in Orkney

Rocco was a rescue taken in by the family after suffering dreadful abuse at his previous home in Orkney.

Ray said: “When we met him off the ferry, this purple ball was his only possession.

“It was his favourite toy, and he carried it everywhere, so we’ve always made sure he had it.”

Ray also described the “terrible accident” when Rocco swallowed his favourite toy.

He had popped home from work at lunchtime and was watching Rocco and the family’s other doberman, Stella, play in the garden when it happened.

“Stella had a ball, too, and Rocco decided to pick up both of them,” Ray added.

“He had both in his mouth when he ran straight into Stella, and it forced his ball down his throat.

“He was standing still, really oddly, and when I put my hand on his neck, I could feel the swelling of the bulge of the ball.”

With that, Ray rushed him to the clinic.

“I knew I needed help fast and got him in the car without wasting any time trying to get it out,” he added.

“The vets are only a few miles away, but by the time we got there, he was only semi-conscious.”

Rescue effort to save Rocco’s life

Ray rushed him into Mintlaw, where he was sedated as a team started to work on releasing the ball from Rocco’s throat.

By applying firm upward pressure to Rocco’s throat, they were able to manipulate the ball out of his mouth in time.

He was given oxygen to help assist his recovery and a relieved Ray was allowed to take him home the same afternoon before bringing him back for checks the following day.

“It was all over so quickly, but it was so scary,” said Ray.

“We’ve always supervised the dogs playing, which is why I saw what happened. But he’s now got balls three times the size, so there’s no danger of him swallowing one again.”

Vets urge others to choose suitable balls for their pets

Holly McKinley, deputy regional veterinary director at Pet Health Club, said: “It’s important to choose balls and toys that are a suitable size for your breed.

“Most dog balls and toys include a size guide to help you choose the right size for your dog.

“If in doubt, you should err on the side of caution and choose a ball slightly larger than you think they’ll need to reduce the risk of choking.

“If a ball does become lodged, you should contact your vet immediately.”

