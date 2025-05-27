WATCH: Doberman rescued in Aberdeenshire from near fatal choking after swallowing favourite toy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Doberman rescued in Aberdeenshire from near fatal choking after swallowing favourite toy

The purple ball was Rocco's only possession he brought over on his trip from Orkney to Aberdeen after fleeing terrible abuse.

By Ena Saracevic

An Aberdeen man has thanked vets after they saved his dog Rocco’s life after swallowing a ball.

Ray Howell made a frantic dash to an Aberdeenshire clinic to save his rescue dog’s life.

Rocco, who is a rescue taken in after suffering abuse at his previous home, was playing in the garden when he accidentally swallowed his favourite toy.

The three-year-old doberman was struggling to breathe and already slipping into unconsciousness when he arrived at Mintlaw Vets.

Thankfully, he was saved and managed to make it home to his family the same day.

Footage shows the moment the team managed to remove the ball in a “nick of time”.

Doberman Rocco saved from ‘dreadful abuse’ at old home in Orkney

Rocco was a rescue taken in by the family after suffering dreadful abuse at his previous home in Orkney.

Ray said: “When we met him off the ferry, this purple ball was his only possession.

“It was his favourite toy, and he carried it everywhere, so we’ve always made sure he had it.”

Ray also described the “terrible accident” when Rocco swallowed his favourite toy.

He had popped home from work at lunchtime and was watching Rocco and the family’s other doberman, Stella, play in the garden when it happened.

“Stella had a ball, too, and Rocco decided to pick up both of them,” Ray added.

Rocco the Doberman.
Rocco the doberman was saved by Mintlaw Vets. Image: Pet Health Club.

“He had both in his mouth when he ran straight into Stella, and it forced his ball down his throat.

“He was standing still, really oddly, and when I put my hand on his neck, I could feel the swelling of the bulge of the ball.”

With that, Ray rushed him to the clinic.

“I knew I needed help fast and got him in the car without wasting any time trying to get it out,” he added.

“The vets are only a few miles away, but by the time we got there, he was only semi-conscious.”

Rescue effort to save Rocco’s life

Ray rushed him into Mintlaw, where he was sedated as a team started to work on releasing the ball from Rocco’s throat.

By applying firm upward pressure to Rocco’s throat, they were able to manipulate the ball out of his mouth in time.

Rocco the Doberman.
Rocco is aged three. Image: Pet Health Club.

He was given oxygen to help assist his recovery and a relieved Ray was allowed to take him home the same afternoon before bringing him back for checks the following day.

“It was all over so quickly, but it was so scary,” said Ray.

“We’ve always supervised the dogs playing, which is why I saw what happened. But he’s now got balls three times the size, so there’s no danger of him swallowing one again.”

Vets urge others to choose suitable balls for their pets

Holly McKinley, deputy regional veterinary director at Pet Health Club, said: “It’s important to choose balls and toys that are a suitable size for your breed.

“Most dog balls and toys include a size guide to help you choose the right size for your dog.

“If in doubt, you should err on the side of caution and choose a ball slightly larger than you think they’ll need to reduce the risk of choking.

“If a ball does become lodged, you should contact your vet immediately.”

Conversation