Four Mexican visitors on e-bikes rescued from the Cairngorms

16 team members from Braemar Mountain Rescue assisted in the call-out.

By Ena Saracevic
There was one casualty after the incident. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.
Four Mexican visitors on e-bikes were rescued early this morning after getting into difficulty in the Cairngorms.

Braemar Mountain Rescue were called out by police at about 8.30pm on Sunday after a report of someone sustaining an ankle injury.

Four members of the team initially headed out.

Their number had grown to 16, however, by the time the rescue ended at around 1.30am on Monday.

The team’s operations manager, Malcolm MacIntyre, said the group, who were a party of four from Mexico, had hired e-bikes for their journey.

The operation was complicated by none of the Mexican e-bikers speaking English.

They had come from Blair Athol and cycled up Glen Tilt.

The plan was then to head for Aviemore via Glen Geldie and then Glen Feshie.

Four members of the Braemar Mountain Rescue team travelled into the grid reference using their Argocat off-road vehicle.

One casualty after Cairngorms rescue

“One of them, we think the group leader, twisted her ankle,” Mr MacInyre said.

“Another person was concerned about a sore back.

“Fortunately they had met with two experienced bikers on a camping trip.

“They put up their tent to give the group shelter.

“We took the injured person out in our ATV to the nearest estate track and also walked the rest of them to that point.

“From there we were able to transport them all – and their bikes – to our base in Braemar.

“They were met there later by someone in their wider party with a van to go back to Aviemore.”

