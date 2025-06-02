GALLERY: Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2025 along the Deeside Railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2025 along the Deeside Railway

Thousands joined the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2025 on June 1, taking part in the Mighty Stride and Wee Wander routes to raise funds for charity.

Aberdeen Kilt Walk 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Kilt Walk 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries

The Deeside Way became a sea of tartan as thousands of walkers took part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

Aberdeen Kiltwalkers were on track to raise over £1.2 million for 500 charities, with a record-breaking 6,000 participants of all ages beaming as they donned their kilts and came together for a day full of energy and purpose.

The Kiltwalk featured two route options, each starting in a different location but ending at the same spot.

The Mighty Stride was an 18-mile challenge starting from Bellfield Park in Banchory.

Walkers took in stunning scenery along the way, following the Deeside Way along the river as they made their way into the city. The route ended at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park, where they were welcomed with cheers, music and a well-earned party.

The Wee Wander offered a shorter four-mile option, perfect for families and those looking for a gentler pace. Starting at Cults Academy, walkers trekked towards the west end park to join the fundraising celebrations.

All funds raised went to their chosen charities.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the day full of tartan, determination, and generosity.

Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Kilt Walk 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Off they go. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Kilt Walk. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Another finisher. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Kilt Walk 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride piper. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Beets Watson, Elaine Watson, Jackie Shanks and Amanda Torleifson with their medals. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wave on the Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Kilt Walk 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Wee wander. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
Mighty stride. Image: Ethan Williams
First place Mighty Stride finisher Michael Hopkins. Image: Ethan Williams
Second place Mighty Stride finisher Paul Craig. Image: Ethan Williams
Another Mighty Stride finisher Bill McFadden. Image: Ethan Williams
Another finisher. Image: Ethan Williams
Roan Johnston with her medal. Image: Ethan Williams
Kai and Kevin after the walk. Image: Ethan Williams
Second place Mighty Stride finisher Paul Craig with his grandkids. Image: Ethan Williams

