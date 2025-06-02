GALLERY: Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2025 along the Deeside Railway

The Deeside Way became a sea of tartan as thousands of walkers took part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

Aberdeen Kiltwalkers were on track to raise over £1.2 million for 500 charities, with a record-breaking 6,000 participants of all ages beaming as they donned their kilts and came together for a day full of energy and purpose.

The Kiltwalk featured two route options, each starting in a different location but ending at the same spot.

The Mighty Stride was an 18-mile challenge starting from Bellfield Park in Banchory.

Walkers took in stunning scenery along the way, following the Deeside Way along the river as they made their way into the city. The route ended at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park, where they were welcomed with cheers, music and a well-earned party.

The Wee Wander offered a shorter four-mile option, perfect for families and those looking for a gentler pace. Starting at Cults Academy, walkers trekked towards the west end park to join the fundraising celebrations.

All funds raised went to their chosen charities.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the day full of tartan, determination, and generosity.

