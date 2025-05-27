News Bus firm launches ‘full investigation’ into A96 crash that left three in hospital The road was closed for over six hours after the incident last week. By Graham Fleming May 27 2025, 8:54 am May 27 2025, 8:54 am Share Bus firm launches ‘full investigation’ into A96 crash that left three in hospital Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6766256/full-investigation-into-a96-bus-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment An investigation has been launched into the crash. Image: Jasperimage. An investigation has been launched into a bus crash on the A96, which injured three people last week. The emergency services were called to collision between a van and bus near Elgin on Tuesday May 20 where a trio had to be taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital. The road between Alves and Elgin was then closed for over six hours, with a Stagecoach bus involved. Four fire engines with “specialist resources” were also sent as they worked to clear the scene. The road was closed for over six hours. Image: Jasperimage But now, Stagecoach has confirmed they will be conducting a “full investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the crash. They say that police are looking into the A96 bus crash. ‘Full investigation’ into A96 bus crash to be held A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on May 20 on the A96 road. “Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.” Police have been contacted for comment.
