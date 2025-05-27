Bus firm launches ‘full investigation’ into A96 crash that left three in hospital

An investigation has been launched into a bus crash on the A96, which injured three people last week.

The emergency services were called to collision between a van and bus near Elgin on Tuesday May 20 where a trio had to be taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The road between Alves and Elgin was then closed for over six hours, with a Stagecoach bus involved.

Four fire engines with “specialist resources” were also sent as they worked to clear the scene.

But now, Stagecoach has confirmed they will be conducting a “full investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

They say that police are looking into the A96 bus crash.

‘Full investigation’ into A96 bus crash to be held

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on May 20 on the A96 road.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.”

Police have been contacted for comment.